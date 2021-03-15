કોવિડ-પોઝિટીવ હોવા છતાં શૂટિંગ કર્યુઃ ગૌહરખાન સામે FIR

મુંબઈઃ અભિનેત્રી ગૌહર ખાન કાનૂની મુશ્કેલીમાં આવી ગઈ છે, કારણ કે કોરોના વાઈરસ માટે પોઝિટીવ ઘોષિત થઈ હોવા છતાં તેણે કથિતપણે એક ફિલ્મનું શૂટિંગ કરતાં મુંબઈ મહાનગરપાલિકા (બીએમસી)એ એની સામે પોલીસ ફરિયાદ નોંધી છે. ગૌહરખાન ‘બિગ બોસ’ ટીવી શોમાં સામેલ થવા માટે જાણીતી છે.

મુંબઈ પોલીસે પોતાના ટ્વિટર હેન્ડલ પર એક પોસ્ટ શેર કરી છે જેમાં લખ્યું છે કે, મુંબઈને સુરક્ષિત રાખવામાં મદદરૂપ થવા કરતાં મોટી ભૂમિકા બીજી કોઈ નથી. કોરોના વાઈરસ પોઝિટીવ થયા બાદ ક્વોરન્ટીનના નિયમોનું ઉલ્લંઘન કરીને શૂટિંગમાં જવા બદલ બોલીવૂડની એક અભિનેત્રી સામે એફઆઈઆર નોંધવામાં આવી છે. અમે નાગરિકોને અપીલ કરીએ છીએ કે તેઓ આ વાઈરસ માટે ઉચિત ક્લાઈમેક્સની તકેદારી રાખો. આવું જ ટ્વીટ મુંબઈ મહાનગરપાલિકાએ પણ પોતાના ટ્વિટર હેન્ડલ પર શેર કર્યું છે.

No ‘Role’ Greater Than Helping Keep Mumbai Safe!

FIR has been filed against a Bollywood actor who flouted quarantine rules and went shooting after testing positive for COVID19.

We urge citizens to ensure a well deserved climax for the virus #PlayYourRole #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/RZjBVr3rBx

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 15, 2021