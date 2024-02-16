The key to happiness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the historic BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on the evening of Vasant Panchami on Wednesday. Early in the morning, before the event, Param Pujya Mahantaswami Maharaj and other sadguru saints performed Prana Pratishtha (consecration) of all the idols of the temple. Apart from Lord Swaminarayan, the temple has idols of Hindu gods and goddesses like Lord Sri Rama-Lakshmana-Sitaji-Hanumanji, Shiva-Parvati-Ganeshaji, Lord Jagannath, Padmavati-Tirupati Balaji-Iyyappaji-Aksharapurushottam Sri Swaminarayan Lord-Gunatitananda Swami-Radha-Krishna.

Upon seeing Lord Krishna’s idol, one realizes that His life touches every aspect of human life. Krishna is a role model for every human being who wants to be victorious on the battlefield of life; He is a supernatural and universal teacher of life lessons. Before us is the inspiring life of God that can bring a smile back to the face of a depressed person sitting on the platform of life awaiting the train of death.

Apart from being known by many names like Yogeshwar, Damodar, Ranchhod, and Murari, Lord Krishna has a unique name: Muralidhar. The sight of Murlidhar Shri Krishna standing in tribhangi posture and holding a murali (flute) on His lips and playing it with two hands is quite delightful. In today’s age, when we make mountains out of problems that are barely molehills, seeing Krishna playing the murali joyfully even in the midst of sorrows teaches us important lessons. But do you know about the bitterness that He had to endure?

Born in a prison. Separated from parents at birth. He bore the fatal love of Mama Kansa and Masi Putna. In his childhood, He faced asuras like Shaktasur, Bakasura, Aghasur, Dhenukasur, Pralambasura. He tolerated the disrespect of the sages who made their offerings to a sacrifice with the words “Krishnay Swaha.” He was permanently separated from his beloved Radha, the Gopis and other loved ones. Even after killing Kansa, he could not live a comfortable life. While ruling in Mathura, He tackled Jarasandha’s ruthlessness, who gathered Kshatriyas from across India and attacked Mathura 17 times. Krishna escaped Mathura and established the Dwarka kingdom in Gujarat. To fulfil the vows of His devotees or to save those in need, he married 16,108 women and made them HIs queens. Each queen had ten sons and a daughter. One cannot imagine how many problems He would have!

Although Lord Krishna was not personally involved, He had to participate in HIs brothers’ quarrel. He went to convince Duryodhana, but he did not budge. In the Kurukshetra war, He did not participate as a chief warrior but took the role of a charioteer. He endured Gandhari’s wrath without a fault of His own. After settling the war, He came to Dwarika and went to Prabhas Kshetra with his family, where all the relatives got drunk and quarreled. Everyone died, from sons Aniruddh and Pradyumna, to grandsons Samba and Satyaki. He had to witness His sons and grandsons kill each other in front of His own eyes. Finally, Pardhi’s poisoned arrow relieved Him of His mortal body. Eventually, all His possessions were lost in the sea.

Thus Lord Krishna has endured countless doubts and sufferings from birth to death without any complaint. That sweet smile from Vrindavan has never faded. The Gita uses the word prahasana for Him. A dejected Arjuna sitting on one end of the chariot is representative of all mankind. By raising Him up again, God proved it to be possible to get out of any depression. Lord Krishna has made the people around Him feel happy and loved by playing His mellifluous flute throughout His life. Great men keep smiling in the face of sorrows. The wise Pramukhswami Maharaj, who suffered tremendous tribulations for the benefit of the society and the nation, once said, “All our occasions are joyous. There is joy, joy and joy forever.”

Undoubtedly, life is a house made of happiness and sorrow, but let’s be happy by instilling this motivation to keep a smiling face through life.

(Sadhu Gyanvatsaldas – BAPS)

(Sadhu Gnanavatsaldas is a prominent saint of the Bochasanvasi Aksharpurushottam Swaminarayan Sampradaya – BAPS. He is very well known in the country and around the world for his inspirational speeches. His scope of reading and thinking is vast. Apart from Hindu culture, he has read and deeply studied the biographies of more than 200 great personalities of the world. He has also been conferred with a Doctor of Literature – D. Litt. degree.)