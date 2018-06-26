મુંબઈમાં ટેક્સીમાં મહિલા પત્રકારની મારપીટ કરનાર મહિલા પેસેન્જર પર ઉબરે પ્રતિબંધ મૂક્યો

મુંબઈ – ગયા સોમવારે અહીં ખાનગી કેબ કંપની ઉબરની એક કેબમાં સફર કરતી વખતે એક મહિલા પત્રકારની મારપીટ કરવાનો જેની પર આરોપ મૂકાયો છે તે એક મહિલા પ્રવાસીને ઉબરની એપ્લિકેશનનો ઉપયોગ કરવાનો કેબ કંપનીએ પ્રતિબંધ મૂકી દીધો છે.

ઉશનોતા પૌલ નામની મહિલા પત્રકારે દાવો કર્યો છે કે ગયા સોમવારે ઉબર કેબમાં શેરિંગમાં સફર કરતી વખતે એક અન્ય મહિલાએ એને પહેલા ડ્રોપ કરવાના મુદ્દે ડ્રાઈવર સાથે બોલાચાલી કરી હતી અને જ્યારે ઉશનોતાએ એમાં દરમિયાનગીરી કરી તો એ મહિલાએ એને પણ ગાળો દીધી હતી અને પોતાનાં ચહેરા પર નખ વડે એ મહિલાએ હુમલો કર્યો હતો અને એનાં માથાનાં વાળ પણ ખેંચ્યા હતા.

ઉશનોતાએ કહ્યું કે પોતાની વિરુદ્ધ એ હુમલાખોર મહિલાએ રંગભેદી ટિપ્પણી પણ કરી હતી.

ઉશનોતાનો આરોપ છે કે ઉબર કંપનીએ તે હુમલાખોર મહિલા વિશેની વિગત આપવાનો ઈનકાર કર્યો હતો. ઉશનોતાએ લોઅર પરેલના પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

ઉબરે કહ્યું છે કે એ બનાવ અપસેટ કરનારો છે અને આપણા સમાજની વિરુદ્ધનું છે, પરંતુ કસ્ટમર પોલિસીને કારણે અમે એ હુમલાખોર મહિલાની ઓળખ આપી શકીએ એમ નથી.

જોકે આજે ઉબરે એ મહિલાને પોતાની એપ્લિકેશનનો ઉપયોગ કરવામાંથી બેન કરી દીધી છે અને પોલીસ તપાસમાં સહકાર આપવાની ખાતરી આપી છે.

