દુનિયા સમક્ષ પાકિસ્તાનની પોલ ખોલીને પરત આવેલા પ્રતિનિધિમંડળને PM મોદી મળ્યા

નવી દિલ્હી: વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ 10 જૂનના રોજ તેમના સત્તાવાર આવાસ, 7 લોક કલ્યાણ માર્ગ પર સર્વપક્ષીય પ્રતિનિધિમંડળ સાથે મુલાકાત કરી હતી. વડાપ્રધાન મોદી પ્રતિનિધિમંડળના નેતાઓને મળ્યા હતા. જેઓ ઓપરેશન સિંદૂર હેઠળ વિદેશોમાં ભારતનો સંદેશ લઈને ગયા હતા. આ દરમિયાન વડાપ્રધાન ડેલિગેશનના અનુભવ અને ફીડબેક લીધો હતો. આ સિવાય વડાપ્રધાન મોદીએ તમામ સાંસદો સાથે રાત્રિભોજન પણ કર્યું હતું. વડાપ્રધાન મોદીએ આ બેઠક બાદ X પર તસવીર પણ શેર કરી છે.

આ પ્રતિનિધિમંડળને ખાસ કરીને પાકિસ્તાનમાં હાજર આતંકવાદને લઈને દુનિયાની સામે ઉઘાડું પાડવાનો ટાસ્ક અપાયો હતો. સાત મુખ્ય સાંસદોને ટીમ લીડનો ટાસ્ક અપાયો હતો.

50થી વધુ સભ્યો વાળા 7 પ્રતિનિધિમંડળનો ઉદ્દેશ્ય પાકિસ્તાન પ્રાયોજિત આતંકવાદ પર ભારતના આકરા વલણને વ્યક્ત કરવાનો હતો.

જેમાં શશિ થરુર (કોંગ્રેસ), રવિશંકર પ્રસાદ (ભાજપ), સંજય કુમાર ઝા (જેડીયુ), બૈજયંત પાંડા(ભાજપ), કનિમોજી કરુણાનિધિ (ડીએમકે), સુપ્રિયા સૂલે (એનસીપી-એસપી) અને શિવસેનાના શ્રીકાંત શિંદે, તૃણમૂલ કોંગ્રેસના સાંસદ અભિષેક બેનર્જી પણ સામેલ હતા.

મળતી માહિતી અનુસાર, પ્રતિનિધિમંડળના તમામ સભ્યોને કોવિડ-19 ટેસ્ટ ફરજિયાત કરવવા કહેવાયું હતું. આ પગલું સુરક્ષા પ્રોટોકોલ હેઠળ લેવાયું છે.

