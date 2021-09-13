ભૂપેન્દ્રભાઈ પટેલે ગુજરાતની કમાન સંભાળી લીધી; મોદીએ અભિનંદન આપ્યા







































અમદાવાદના ઘાટલોડિયા મતવિસ્તારમાંથી પહેલી જ વાર ચૂંટણી લડનાર અને વિધાનસભ્ય બનેલા ભૂપેન્દ્ર પટેલે 13 સપ્ટેમ્બર, સોમવારે ગુજરાતના નવા 17મા મુખ્ય પ્રધાન તરીકે શપથ ગ્રહણ કરીને હોદ્દો સંભાળી લીધો છે. ગાંધીનગરસ્થિત રાજભવન ખાતે રાજ્યપાલ આચાર્ય દેવવ્રતે એમને હોદ્દા અને ગુપ્તતાના શપથ લેવડાવ્યા હતા. શપથગ્રહણ સમારોહ બાદ વડા પ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ ટ્વીટ કરીને ભૂપેન્દ્રભાઈને અભિનંદન આપ્યા હતા.

આ પ્રસંગે કેન્દ્રીય ગૃહ પ્રધાન અમિત શાહ, ઉપરાંત ભાજપશાસિત રાજ્યોના મુખ્ય પ્રધાનો પણ ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા, જેમાં હરિયાણાના મુખ્ય પ્રધાન મનોહરલાલ ખટ્ટર, ગોવાના મુખ્ય પ્રધાન પ્રમોદ સાવંત, મધ્ય પ્રદેશના શિવરાજસિંહ ચૌહાણનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.

સિવિલ એન્જિનીયર તરીકે ડિપ્લોમા ધારક 59 વર્ષીય ભૂપેન્દ્ર પટેલે શપથગ્રહણ સમારોહ પૂર્વે એમના ઘરમાં પૂજા કરી હતી અને ત્યારબાદ થલતેજ વિસ્તારમાં આવેલા સાઈબાબા મંદિરમાં અને અડાલજ સ્થિત દાદા ભગવાનના મંદિરમાં જઈ દર્શન કર્યા હતા. જામનગર અને રાજકોટ જિલ્લાઓમાં ભારે વરસાદ અને પૂરની સર્જાયેલી પરિસ્થિતિને નિપટવાનો સંબંધિત અધિકારીઓને આદેશ આપ્યો હતો.

વડા પ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી તરફથી ભૂપેન્દ્રભાઈને અભિનંદન…

