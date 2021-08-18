અફઘાનિસ્તાનની સ્થિતિ પર બોલીવૂડ સેલેબ્સે ચિંતા વ્યક્ત કરી

મુંબઈઃ અફઘાનિસ્તાનમાં તાલિબાનનો કબજો થયા બાદ સ્થિતિ બહુ વણસી છે. લોકોમાં ભયનો માહોલ છે. ભયભીત થયેલા લોકો યેનકેનપ્રકારણે જીવ બચાવવા માટે તડપી રહ્યા છે. બોલીવૂડના સેલેબ્સે પણ એ સંદર્ભે ચિંતા વ્યક્ત કરી છે. અનુષ્કા, હેમા માલિની, જાવેદ અખ્તર, સ્વરા ભાસ્કર, સૂદ, શેખર કપૂર અને ફરહાન અખ્તરે સોશિયલ મિડિયા પર રિએક્શન આપ્યું છે.

અફઘાનિસ્તાનમાં બોલીવૂડ ફિલ્મોને ઘણી પસંદ કરવામાં આવે છે. કેટલીય ફિલ્મોને અફઘાનને કેન્દ્રિત કરીને બનાવવામાં આવી હતી. 1975માં શૂટ થયેલી ‘ધર્માત્મા’ની લીડ એક્ટ્રેસ રહેલી હેમા માલિનીએ કાબુલની સ્થિતિ પર ચિંતા વ્યક્ત કરી છે. તેમણે ટ્વીટ કરીને લખ્યું હતું કે એક શાંતિ પસંદ દેશની સાથે જે પણ થઈ રહ્યું છે, એ દુઃખદ છે. ધર્માત્મા દરમ્યાન મારી અનેક સારી યાદો અહીંથી જોડાયેલી છે, જેમાં મેં એક જિપ્સી યુવતીની ભૂમિકા ભજવી હતી. એનું શૂટિંગ ત્યાં થયું હતું. એ મારો સારો સમય હતો, કેમ કે મારાં માતા-પિતા મારી સાથે હતાં અને ફિરોઝે તેમની સારી દેખભાળ કરી હતી.

What is happening to a happy, once peaceful nation, Afghanistan, is truly sad. My great memories of Afghanistan date back to ‘Dharmatma’- I play a gypsy girl & my portion was shot entirely there. Had a great time as my parents were with me and Feroz Khan took good care of us pic.twitter.com/2jrsZJpvQd — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 17, 2021

જાવેદ અખ્તરે ગુસ્સો અમેરિકા પર વ્યક્ત કર્યો હતો. તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે એ અમેરિકા કેવી મહાશક્તિ છે, જે તાલિબાનના લોકોને ખતમ ના કરી શકી અને મહિલાઓને કટ્ટરપંથીઓ પાસે છોડી દીધી છે.

What kind of super power US is that it couldn’t eradicate these barbarians called Talibans. What kind of world this world is that has left Afghan women to the lack of mercy of these fanatics.Shame on all those western countries who claim to be the saviours of human rights — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 16, 2021

Afghan graffiti artist @ShamsiaHassani saying it all! The Afghan people have been thrown to the wolves. Women esp. #Taliban are monstrous in their brutal exercise of force and power. They are murderers & misogynists; their ideology is one of hate & violence & that won’t change 💔 pic.twitter.com/3o5SO6lEfX — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 16, 2021

The only thing the powers of the world need to talking about right now is how to help innocent Afghans. Not in days and time to come. NOW. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 16, 2021

બધા પશ્ચિમી દેશો પર શરમ આવે છે, જે ખુદને માનવાધિકારના રક્ષક સમજે છે. બોલીવૂડ એક્ટ્રેસ અનુષ્કા શર્માએ વિમાનના પૈડાંમાં છૂપાઈને જઈ રહેલા લોકોને જમીન પર પડતા ફોટો શેર કરીને ઇન્સ્ટા પર લખ્યું હતું કે એ દિલને પીડા આપનારી ઘટના છે, કોઈને પણ આવી સ્થિતિનો સામનો ના કરવો પડે.