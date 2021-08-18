અફઘાનિસ્તાનની સ્થિતિ પર બોલીવૂડ સેલેબ્સે ચિંતા વ્યક્ત કરી







































મુંબઈઃ અફઘાનિસ્તાનમાં તાલિબાનનો કબજો થયા બાદ સ્થિતિ બહુ વણસી છે. લોકોમાં ભયનો માહોલ છે. ભયભીત થયેલા લોકો યેનકેનપ્રકારણે જીવ બચાવવા માટે તડપી રહ્યા છે. બોલીવૂડના સેલેબ્સે પણ એ સંદર્ભે ચિંતા વ્યક્ત કરી છે. અનુષ્કા, હેમા માલિની, જાવેદ અખ્તર, સ્વરા ભાસ્કર, સૂદ, શેખર કપૂર અને ફરહાન અખ્તરે સોશિયલ મિડિયા પર રિએક્શન આપ્યું છે. 

અફઘાનિસ્તાનમાં બોલીવૂડ ફિલ્મોને ઘણી પસંદ કરવામાં આવે છે. કેટલીય ફિલ્મોને અફઘાનને કેન્દ્રિત કરીને બનાવવામાં આવી હતી. 1975માં શૂટ થયેલી ‘ધર્માત્મા’ની લીડ એક્ટ્રેસ રહેલી હેમા માલિનીએ કાબુલની સ્થિતિ પર ચિંતા વ્યક્ત કરી છે. તેમણે ટ્વીટ કરીને લખ્યું હતું કે એક શાંતિ પસંદ દેશની સાથે જે પણ  થઈ રહ્યું છે, એ દુઃખદ છે. ધર્માત્મા દરમ્યાન મારી અનેક સારી યાદો અહીંથી જોડાયેલી છે, જેમાં મેં એક જિપ્સી યુવતીની ભૂમિકા ભજવી હતી. એનું શૂટિંગ ત્યાં થયું હતું. એ મારો સારો સમય હતો, કેમ કે મારાં માતા-પિતા મારી સાથે હતાં અને ફિરોઝે તેમની સારી દેખભાળ કરી હતી.

જાવેદ અખ્તરે ગુસ્સો અમેરિકા પર વ્યક્ત કર્યો હતો. તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે એ અમેરિકા કેવી મહાશક્તિ છે, જે તાલિબાનના લોકોને ખતમ ના કરી શકી અને મહિલાઓને કટ્ટરપંથીઓ પાસે છોડી દીધી છે.

બધા પશ્ચિમી દેશો પર શરમ આવે છે, જે ખુદને માનવાધિકારના રક્ષક સમજે છે. બોલીવૂડ એક્ટ્રેસ અનુષ્કા શર્માએ વિમાનના પૈડાંમાં છૂપાઈને જઈ રહેલા લોકોને જમીન પર પડતા ફોટો શેર કરીને ઇન્સ્ટા પર લખ્યું હતું કે એ દિલને પીડા આપનારી ઘટના છે, કોઈને પણ આવી સ્થિતિનો સામનો ના કરવો પડે.

 

 

[ અમને ફોલો કરો:    Facebook   | Twitter   | Instagram  | Telegram 

તમારા મોબાઇલમાં 9820649692 આ નંબર Chitralekha નામે સેવ કરી અમને વ્હોટસએપ પર તમારું નામ અને ઈ-મેઈલ લખીને મોકલો અને તમને મનગમતી વાંચન સામગ્રી મેળવો .]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR