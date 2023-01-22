પોલેન્ડ-ગ્રીસ ફ્લાઈટમાં બોમ્બ હોવાના સમાચાર

રવિવારે (22 જાન્યુઆરી) પોલેન્ડથી ગ્રીસ જઈ રહેલા Ryanair પ્લેનમાં બોમ્બ હોવાની માહિતી મળ્યા બાદ અફરા-તફરી મચી ગઈ હતી. માહિતી મળતાની સાથે જ એક્શનમાં આવેલા ગ્રીક એરફોર્સે તેના ફાઈટર જેટને હવામાં મોકલીને જહાજને તેની સુરક્ષા ઘેરી લીધું હતું. જે બાદ જહાજનું ઈમરજન્સી લેન્ડિંગ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. ન્યૂઝ એજન્સી એએફપીના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર જહાજમાં 190 મુસાફરો સવાર છે.

ન્યૂઝ એજન્સી AFPએ જણાવ્યું કે એરલાઇન કંપની Ryanairનું આ પ્લેન ગ્રીસથી પોલેન્ડ જઈ રહ્યું હતું, થોડીવાર ઉડાન ભર્યા બાદ આ પ્લેનમાં બોમ્બ હોવાની માહિતી મળી હતી. અમે હજુ પણ આ મામલે વધુ માહિતીની રાહ જોઈ રહ્યા છીએ.

#UPDATE Greek warplanes were scrambled Sunday to escort a Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece with over 190 people onboard after a bomb alert was reported, a defence ministry source said.

The plane has landed at Athens International Airport and is under inpsection. pic.twitter.com/X0k7EtIHAg

— AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 22, 2023