PM મોદીએ કિંગ ચાર્લ્સ સાથે કરી મુલાકાત, આપી ખાસ ભેટ

વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી ગુરુવારે યુનાઇટેડ કિંગડમની તેમની સત્તાવાર મુલાકાત દરમિયાન સેન્ડ્રિંગહામ હાઉસ ખાતે કિંગ ચાર્લ્સ III ને મળ્યા. મુલાકાત દરમિયાન, તેમણે કિંગ ચાર્લ્સ IIIને પાનખરમાં વાવવા માટે એક વૃક્ષ ભેટમાં આપ્યું. રાજવી પરિવારે X પર પોસ્ટ કરીને આ માહિતી આપી
This afternoon, The King received the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, @NarendraModi, at Sandringham House. 🇮🇳
During their time together, His Majesty was given a tree to be planted this Autumn, inspired by the environmental initiative launched by the Prime Minister, “Ek… pic.twitter.com/9nhigoCgkw
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 24, 2025
રાજવી પરિવારે X પર એક પોસ્ટમાં લખ્યું કે આજે બપોરે, રાજાએ ભારતના વડા પ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીનું સેન્ડ્રિંગહામ હાઉસ ખાતે સ્વાગત કર્યું. આ દરમિયાન, મહામહિમને આ પાનખરમાં વાવવા માટે એક વૃક્ષ ભેટમાં આપવામાં આવ્યું, જે વડા પ્રધાન દ્વારા શરૂ કરાયેલ પર્યાવરણીય પહેલ, માતાના નામે એક વૃક્ષથી પ્રેરિત છે, જે લોકોને તેમની માતાઓના માનમાં એક વૃક્ષ વાવવા માટે પ્રોત્સાહિત કરે છે.
Had a very good meeting with His Majesty King Charles III. We discussed different aspects of India-UK relations, including the ground covered in trade and investment in the wake of CETA and Vision 2035. Other subjects of discussion included education, health and wellness,… pic.twitter.com/kNnIKF3sCv
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2025