PM મોદીએ કિંગ ચાર્લ્સ સાથે કરી મુલાકાત, આપી ખાસ ભેટ

વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી ગુરુવારે યુનાઇટેડ કિંગડમની તેમની સત્તાવાર મુલાકાત દરમિયાન સેન્ડ્રિંગહામ હાઉસ ખાતે કિંગ ચાર્લ્સ III ને મળ્યા. મુલાકાત દરમિયાન, તેમણે કિંગ ચાર્લ્સ IIIને પાનખરમાં વાવવા માટે એક વૃક્ષ ભેટમાં આપ્યું. રાજવી પરિવારે X પર પોસ્ટ કરીને આ માહિતી આપી

This afternoon, The King received the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, @NarendraModi, at Sandringham House. 🇮🇳

During their time together, His Majesty was given a tree to be planted this Autumn, inspired by the environmental initiative launched by the Prime Minister, “Ek… pic.twitter.com/9nhigoCgkw

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 24, 2025