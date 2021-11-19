કૃષિ કાયદા રદઃ ફિલ્મકલાકારોએ ઉજવી ખેડૂતોની જીત







































મુંબઈઃ તાપસી પન્નૂ, રિચા ચઢ્ઢા, સોનૂ સૂદ, દિયા મિર્ઝા, ગુલ પનાગ તથા અન્ય બોલીવુડ હસ્તીઓએ વિવાદાસ્પદ 3 કેન્દ્રિય કૃષિ કાયદાને પાછા ખેંચી લેવાની વડા પ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ આજે સવારે કરેલી જાહેરાતને ખેડૂતોની જીત ગણાવીને આવકારી છે.

અભિનેત્રી તાપસી પન્નૂએ કૃષિ કાયદા રદ કરાયાની જાહેરાતવાળા સમાચાર શેર કરીને સૌને ગુરુ નાનક જયંતિની શુભેચ્છા આપી છે. અભિનેત્રી રિચા ચઢ્ઢાએ ટ્વીટમાં ખેડૂતોને ઉદ્દેશીને લખ્યું છે, તમે જીતી ગયા. તમારી જીતમાં આપણા સૌની જીત છે. અભિનેતા સોનૂ સૂદે આ જાહેરાતને અદ્દભુત સમાચાર કહ્યા છે અને વડા પ્રધાન મોદીનો આભાર માન્યો છે. અભિનેત્રી ગુલ પનાગે પોતાનાં પ્રત્યાઘાતમાં ટ્વીટમાં લખ્યું છે કે આખરે કૃષિ કાયદાઓને રદ કરવા બદલ નરેન્દ્ર મોદીનો આભાર. અભિનેત્રી દિયા મિર્ઝાએ ટ્વિટર પર લખ્યું છેઃ જય કિસાન. ગુરુ પુરબ. અભિનેત્રી શ્રુતિ સેઠે ટ્વીટમાં લખ્યું છેઃ કેટલા બધાના જાન ગયા. કેટલી મોટી કિંમત ચૂકવવી પડી. પરંતુ શાંતિ અને ધૈર્ય જાળવી રાખવા બદલ ખેડૂતો માટે ગર્વ થાય છે. જય કિસાન. જય હિંદ.

