શાહરૂખ, અક્ષયે નવા સંસદભવનની સ્થાપનાને બિરદાવી; વડાપ્રધાને જવાબમાં બંનેની પ્રશંસા કરી

મુંબઈઃ બોલીવુડ સુપરસ્ટારો શાહરૂખ ખાન અને અક્ષય કુમારે એવું મંતવ્ય વ્યક્ત કર્યું છે કે નવું સંસદભવન નવા ભારતની કલ્પના પરત્વે યોગદાન આપશે. આ સંકુલ દેશની વિકાસગાથાનું પ્રતિક બની ગઈ છે. આ બંને નેતાએ નવા સંસદભવન (નયા સંસદ)નાં વખાણ ટ્વિટર પર કર્યા છે. વડા પ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીના હસ્તે આ નવા સંસદભવનના ઉદઘાટન અંગે પણ બંને અભિનેતાએ ખુશી વ્યક્ત કરી છે.

બીજી બાજુ, વડા પ્રધાન મોદીએ પણ બંને અભિનેતાએ નવા સંસદભવન અંગે તેમના વિચારો શેર કર્યા એ બદલ ટ્વિટર મારફત એમની પ્રશંસા કરી છે.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR