શાહરૂખ, અક્ષયે નવા સંસદભવનની સ્થાપનાને બિરદાવી; વડાપ્રધાને જવાબમાં બંનેની પ્રશંસા કરી

મુંબઈઃ બોલીવુડ સુપરસ્ટારો શાહરૂખ ખાન અને અક્ષય કુમારે એવું મંતવ્ય વ્યક્ત કર્યું છે કે નવું સંસદભવન નવા ભારતની કલ્પના પરત્વે યોગદાન આપશે. આ સંકુલ દેશની વિકાસગાથાનું પ્રતિક બની ગઈ છે. આ બંને નેતાએ નવા સંસદભવન (નયા સંસદ)નાં વખાણ ટ્વિટર પર કર્યા છે. વડા પ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીના હસ્તે આ નવા સંસદભવનના ઉદઘાટન અંગે પણ બંને અભિનેતાએ ખુશી વ્યક્ત કરી છે.

બીજી બાજુ, વડા પ્રધાન મોદીએ પણ બંને અભિનેતાએ નવા સંસદભવન અંગે તેમના વિચારો શેર કર્યા એ બદલ ટ્વિટર મારફત એમની પ્રશંસા કરી છે.

What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji.

A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!… pic.twitter.com/FjXFZwYk2T — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 27, 2023

Proud to see this glorious new building of the Parliament. May this forever be an iconic symbol of India’s growth story. #MyParliamentMyPride pic.twitter.com/vcXfkBL1Qs — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 27, 2023

Beautifully expressed! The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity. #MyParliamentMyPride https://t.co/Z1K1nyjA1X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023