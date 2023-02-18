એલોન મસ્ક હવે એકાઉન્ટની સુરક્ષા માટે પણ પૈસા લેશે







































ટ્વિટરના નવા માલિક એલોન મસ્ક વિશ્વના સૌથી મોટા માઈક્રો-બ્લોગિંગ પ્લેટફોર્મને પૈસા કમાવવાનું મશીન બનાવવા માટે તલપાપડ છે. એલોન મસ્કે થોડા મહિના પહેલા પેઇડ સર્વિસ ટ્વિટર બ્લુ રજૂ કરી છે, જેની કિંમત દરેક દેશમાં બદલાય છે. તમે ટ્વિટર બ્લુ હેઠળ માસિક ફી ભરીને પણ બ્લુ ટિક મેળવી શકો છો, પરંતુ આ ફીચરની આડમાં ફેક એકાઉન્ટમાં પણ બ્લુ ટિક મળી રહી છે અને જોખમો પણ વધી રહ્યા છે.

https://twitter.com/kristoforlawson/status/1626834909146001409

 

હવે એલોન મસ્ક ટ્વિટર બ્લુમાં ટુ ફેક્ટર ઓથેન્ટિકેશન પણ સામેલ કરવા જઈ રહ્યા છે એટલે કે જો તમને SMS આધારિત ટુ ફેક્ટર ઓથેન્ટિકેશન જોઈતું હોય તો તમારે ચૂકવણી કરવી પડશે. 19મી મેથી શરૂ થવા જઈ રહી છે. એપ અને વેબ કોડ આધારિત બે ફેક્ટર ઓથેન્ટિકેશન ફીચર પહેલાની જેમ કામ કરશે, પરંતુ તમારે મેસેજ દ્વારા બે ફેક્ટર ઓથેન્ટિકેશન કોડ મેળવવા માટે ચૂકવણી કરવી પડશે. આ માટે તમામ યુઝર્સને સૂચનાઓ આપવામાં આવી રહી છે. તમામ ટ્વિટર યુઝર્સ આ નિર્ણયથી નારાજ દેખાય છે.

 

