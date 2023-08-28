વિશ્વ એથ્લેટિક્સ સ્પર્ધાઃ ભાલાફેંકમાં નીરજે ગોલ્ડ જીત્યો

બુડાપેસ્ટ (હંગેરી): અહીં રમાતી વર્લ્ડ એથ્લેટિક્સ ચેમ્પિયનશિપ્સમાં ગઈ કાલે પુરુષોના જેવેલીન થ્રો (ભાલાફેંક) રમતમાં ભારતના નીરજ ચોપરાએ 88.17 મીટર દૂર ભાલો ફેંકીને સુવર્ણ ચંદ્રક જીત્યો હતો. વિશ્વ સ્પર્ધામાં ભારતને આ પહેલી જ વાર સુવર્ણ ચંદ્રક પ્રાપ્ત થયો છે.

આ હરીફાઈનો રજત ચંદ્રક પાકિસ્તાનના અર્શદ નદીમે જીત્યો છે. પાકિસ્તાન માટે પણ વિશ્વ સ્પર્ધામાં આ પહેલો જ મેડલ છે. નદીમે 87.82 મીટરના અંતરે ભાલો ફેંક્યો હતો. કાંસ્ય ચંદ્રક ચેક રીપબ્લિકના યાકુબ વાદેચે જીત્યો છે – 86.67 મીટર દૂર ભાલો ફેંકીને.

રાષ્ટ્રપતિ, વડા પ્રધાન, ભારતીય સેના, કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટી તરફથી નીરજને અભિનંદન

આ અનેરી સિદ્ધિ બદલ નીરજ ચોપરા પર અભિનંદનનો વરસાદ વરસ્યો છે. રાષ્ટ્રપતિ દ્રૌપદી મુર્મૂ, વડા પ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી, ભારતીય સેનાએ ટ્વિટરના માધ્યમથી નીરજની સિદ્ધિને બિરદાવી છે. રાષ્ટ્રપતિએ લખ્યું ચે કે, નીરજ ચોપરાએ વર્લ્ડ એથ્લેટિક્સ સ્પર્ધામાં ગોલ્ડ મેડલ જીતીને આ સિદ્ધિ હાંસલ કરનાર પ્રથમ ભારતીય બનીને ભારતીય ખેલકૂદના ઈતિહાસમાંમ એક વધુ સુવર્ણ પાનું ઉમેર્યું છે. એમને મારાં હૃદયપૂર્વકના અભિનંદન છે.

નીરજ ચોપરાને રાષ્ટ્રપતિ દ્રૌપદી મૂર્મુનાં અભિનંદન

Neeraj Chopra adds yet another golden page to the history of Indian sports by becoming the first ever Indian to win a gold medal in World Athletics Championships. His superlative performance in the javelin throw finals at Budapest will inspire millions of our youth. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 28, 2023

નીરજને વડા પ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીના અભિનંદન

The talented @Neeraj_chopra1 exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships. pic.twitter.com/KsOsGmScER — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2023

નીરજને ભારતીય સેનાના અભિનંદન…

#NeerajChopra makes us #Proud again!!#IndianArmy congratulates Subedar Neeraj Chopra on bagging #GoldMedal🥇 in Men's #Javelin at World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest with a throw of 88.17 meters.@Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/mV76vQetWy — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 27, 2023

નીરજને કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટીના અભિનંદન…