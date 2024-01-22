LIVE : રામલલાનો ભવ્ય અભિષેક સમારોહ, PM મોદી પહોંચ્યા અયોધ્યા

આખરે વર્ષોથી જે ક્ષણની રાહ જોવાઈ રહી હતી તે ક્ષણ આવી ગઈ છે. આજે ભગવાન શ્રી રામનો અભિષેક થવાનો છે અને ભવ્ય રામ મંદિરમાં બિરાજમાન થવાના છે. ત્યારે પ્રાણ પ્રતિષ્ઠા માટે અયોધ્યામાં મહેમાનોનું આગમન ચાલુ છે. સંઘ પ્રમુખ મોહન ભાગવત અયોધ્યા પહોંચી ગયા છે. આ સિવાય સાઈના નેહવાલ, સીએમ યોગી, સચિન તેંડુલકર, રાજકુમાર રાવ, રામ ચરણ પણ પહોંચ્યા છે. યુપીના સીએમ યોગી આદિત્યનાથ રામ મંદિર પહોંચી રહ્યા છે. તેમનો કાફલો રામ પથ પર પહોંચી ગયો છે. બીજી તરફ મહાન ક્રિકેટર સચિન તેંડુલકર અયોધ્યા એરપોર્ટ પર પહોંચી ગયા છે.

 

અયોધ્યા ‘રામમય’

પીએમ મોદી અયોધ્યા પહોંચી ગયા છે. પીએમએ એક વીડિયો જાહેર કર્યો છે. જેમાં પીએમના પ્લેનમાંથી અયોધ્યાનો નજારો લેવામાં આવ્યો છે. અયોધ્યા ખૂબ જ સુંદર અને રામમય દેખાઈ રહી છે.

 


પીએમ મોદી અયોધ્યા પહોંચ્યા

વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી અયોધ્યા પહોંચી ગયા છે. તેઓ પહેલા સરયુ નદીમાં સ્નાન કરશે. જે બાદ નવા રામ મંદિર પહોંચશે અને પૂજામાં ભાગ લેશે.

રામલલાને નવા મંદિરના ગર્ભગૃહમાં લાવવામાં આવ્યા હતા

રામલલાને અયોધ્યામાં બનેલા અસ્થાયી મંદિરમાંથી નવા મંદિરના ગર્ભગૃહમાં લાવવામાં આવ્યા છે. અત્યાર સુધી ભગવાન રામ અસ્થાયી મંદિરમાં બિરાજમાન હતા. નવા મંદિરમાં યોગ્ય વિધિ સાથે દેવતાનું સ્થાપન કરવામાં આવશે.

 

અડવાણી અયોધ્યા નથી આવી રહ્યા

ભાજપના વરિષ્ઠ નેતા લાલ કૃષ્ણ અડવાણી ખરાબ હવામાનને કારણે અયોધ્યામાં અભિષેક સમારોહમાં ભાગ લેશે નહીં. અડવાણી, જેઓ રામ મંદિર આંદોલનના મુખ્ય ચહેરા હતા, તેમને અભિષેક માટે આમંત્રણ આપવામાં આવ્યું હતું, પરંતુ તેમણે છેલ્લી ક્ષણે પોતાનો પ્લાન બદલી નાખ્યો હતો. તે હવે અયોધ્યા જવાના નથી.

 

