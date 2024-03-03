જનવિશ્વાસ રેલીઃ નરેન્દ્ર મોદી દેશને બરબાદ કરવામાં લાગ્યા છે : ખડગે

કોંગ્રેસ અધ્યક્ષ મલ્લિકાર્જુન ખડગેએ પટનામાં જન વિશ્વાસ રેલીમાં ભાજપ પર જોરદાર નિશાન સાધ્યું. તેમણે કહ્યું, આજે પીએમ મોદી દેશને બરબાદ કરવામાં લાગેલા છે. હવે પીએમ મોદી ભાજપની ગેરંટી નથી કહેતા, તેમની સરકારની ગેરંટી નથી કહેતા, હવે તેઓ મોદીની ગેરંટી કહે છે, પરંતુ તેમની બધી ગેરંટી ફેલ થઈ ગઈ છે. તેનો અર્થ છે કે મોદીજી જૂઠાણાના નેતા છે.

 

