‘કોઈ પક્ષ નહીં, કોઈ વિરોધી નહીં, બધા એકસમાન છે’ : ચૂંટણી પંચ

ભારતના મુખ્ય ચૂંટણી કમિશનર જ્ઞાનેશ કુમારે રવિવારે કોંગ્રેસ નેતા રાહુલ ગાંધીના મત ચોરીના આરોપો અને બિહારમાં SIR અંગે એક મોટી પ્રેસ કોન્ફરન્સ યોજી હતી. તેમણે મત ચોરીના આરોપોને સંપૂર્ણપણે ફગાવી દીધા હતા. આ સાથે તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે ચૂંટણી પંચ માટે બધા રાજકીય પક્ષો સમાન છે. ચૂંટણી પંચ કોઈની સાથે ભેદભાવ કરતું નથી. મતદારોનો પક્ષ લેતા ચૂંટણી પંચે કહ્યું કે ચૂંટણી પંચ ગરીબ, અમીર, વૃદ્ધ, મહિલાઓ, યુવાનો સહિત તમામ વર્ગો અને તમામ ધર્મોના મતદારો સાથે નિર્ભયતાથી ખડકની જેમ ઊભું છે, કોઈપણ ભેદભાવ વિના ઊભું છે અને ઊભું રહેશે.

જ્ઞાનેશ કુમારે કહ્યું, ભારતના બંધારણ મુજબ, 18 વર્ષની ઉંમર પૂર્ણ કરનાર દરેક ભારતીય નાગરિકે મતદાર બનવું જોઈએ અને મતદાન પણ કરવું જોઈએ. તમે બધા જાણો છો કે કાયદા મુજબ, દરેક રાજકીય પક્ષ ચૂંટણી પંચમાં નોંધણી દ્વારા જન્મે છે. તો પછી ચૂંટણી પંચ સમાન રાજકીય પક્ષો વચ્ચે ભેદભાવ કેવી રીતે કરી શકે? ચૂંટણી પંચ માટે બધા સમાન છે. કોઈ કોઈપણ રાજકીય પક્ષનો હોય, ચૂંટણી પંચ તેની બંધારણીય ફરજથી પાછળ હટશે નહીં.  તેમણે કહ્યું કે SIR પ્રક્રિયામાં, બધા મતદારો, બૂથ લેવલ અધિકારીઓ અને તમામ રાજકીય પક્ષો દ્વારા નામાંકિત 1.6 લાખ BLA એ મળીને એક ડ્રાફ્ટ યાદી તૈયાર કરી છે.

મુખ્ય ચૂંટણી કમિશનરે કહ્યું કે ચૂંટણી પંચના દરવાજા હંમેશા બધા માટે સમાન રીતે ખુલ્લા છે. જમીની સ્તરે, બધા મતદારો, બધા રાજકીય પક્ષો અને બધા બૂથ-લેવલ અધિકારીઓ પારદર્શક રીતે સાથે મળીને કામ કરી રહ્યા છે, ચકાસણી, સહી અને વિડિઓ પ્રશંસાપત્રો પણ આપી રહ્યા છે.

