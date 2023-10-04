એશિયન ગેમ્સ 2023: આજે ભારતે 3 ગોલ્ડ અને 5 સિલ્વર જીત્યા







































એશિયન ગેમ્સમાં આજે ભારતીય ખેલાડીઓએ 3 ગોલ્ડ મેડલ જીત્યા હતા. આ સિવાય ભારતે 5 સિલ્વર મેડલ જીત્યા હતા. તેમજ ભારતીય ખેલાડીઓએ 4 બ્રોન્ઝ મેડલ કબજે કર્યા હતા. આ રીતે ભારતના મેડલની સંખ્યા વધીને 81 થઈ ગઈ છે. અત્યાર સુધી ભારતીય ખેલાડીઓએ 18 ગોલ્ડ મેડલ સિવાય 31 સિલ્વર મેડલ જીત્યા છે. તેમજ ભારતીય ખેલાડીઓએ 32 બ્રોન્ઝ મેડલ જીત્યા હતા. જો કે મેડલ ટેલીમાં ભારત ચોથા સ્થાને યથાવત છે.

 

આર્ચરી મિક્સ્ડ ટીમ કમ્પાઉન્ડ ઈવેન્ટમાં ગોલ્ડ જીત્યો

આજે ભારતે આર્ચરી મિક્સ્ડ ટીમ કમ્પાઉન્ડ ઈવેન્ટમાં ગોલ્ડ મેડલ જીત્યો હતો. ભારતીય જોડી ઓજસ પ્રવીણ અને જ્યોતિ સુરેખાએ દક્ષિણ કોરિયાની જોડીને 159-158ના સ્કોરથી હરાવી હતી. નીરજ ચોપરા ભાલા ફેંક ઈવેન્ટમાં પોતાનું ટાઈટલ બચાવવામાં સફળ રહ્યો હતો. નીરજ ચોપરાએ સિઝનના શ્રેષ્ઠ થ્રો સાથે 88.88 મીટરનું અંતર કાપ્યું. આ સાથે જ આ ઈવેન્ટનો સિલ્વર મેડલ પણ ભારતના નામે ગયો. કિશોર કુમાર જેનાએ 87.54 મીટરના સ્કોર સાથે સિલ્વર મેડલ જીત્યો હતો. આ સાથે જેની કિશોરે પણ ઓલિમ્પિક માટે ક્વોલિફાય કર્યું હતું.


આ ઈવેન્ટ્સમાં ભારતીય ખેલાડીઓ ચમક્યા

ભારતીય ટીમે પુરુષોની 4×400 મીટર રિલેમાં ગોલ્ડ મેડલ જીત્યો હતો. ભારત તરફથી મોહમ્મદ અનસ, અમોજ જમ્બો, મોહમ્મદ અજમલ અને રાજેશ રમેશ દોડ્યા હતા. ભારત માટે દિવસનો પ્રથમ મેડલ 35 KM રેસ વોક મિક્સ્ડ ટીમ ઈવેન્ટમાં આવ્યો. આ ઈવેન્ટમાં ભારતે બ્રોન્ઝ મેડલ જીત્યો હતો. સ્ક્વોશમાં, ભારતીય જોડી અનાહત સિંહ અને અભય સિંહે મિશ્ર ટીમ ઈવેન્ટમાં બ્રોન્ઝ મેડલ જીત્યો હતો. પરવીનને બોક્સિંગમાં બ્રોન્ઝ મેડલથી સંતોષ માનવો પડ્યો હતો. અવિનાશ અવિનાશ સાબલે 800 મીટર દોડમાં સિલ્વર મેડલ જીત્યો હતો.

