એશિયન ગેમ્સ 2023: આજે ભારતે 3 ગોલ્ડ અને 5 સિલ્વર જીત્યા

એશિયન ગેમ્સમાં આજે ભારતીય ખેલાડીઓએ 3 ગોલ્ડ મેડલ જીત્યા હતા. આ સિવાય ભારતે 5 સિલ્વર મેડલ જીત્યા હતા. તેમજ ભારતીય ખેલાડીઓએ 4 બ્રોન્ઝ મેડલ કબજે કર્યા હતા. આ રીતે ભારતના મેડલની સંખ્યા વધીને 81 થઈ ગઈ છે. અત્યાર સુધી ભારતીય ખેલાડીઓએ 18 ગોલ્ડ મેડલ સિવાય 31 સિલ્વર મેડલ જીત્યા છે. તેમજ ભારતીય ખેલાડીઓએ 32 બ્રોન્ઝ મેડલ જીત્યા હતા. જો કે મેડલ ટેલીમાં ભારત ચોથા સ્થાને યથાવત છે.

A quartet that continues to astound and make India proud with their breathtaking performances! Heartiest congratulations to Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, and Rajesh Ramesh for their outstanding feat, clinching a 🥇 for India in the 4x400m Men’s Relay at… pic.twitter.com/yUtvxnu2QD — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 4, 2023

આર્ચરી મિક્સ્ડ ટીમ કમ્પાઉન્ડ ઈવેન્ટમાં ગોલ્ડ જીત્યો

આજે ભારતે આર્ચરી મિક્સ્ડ ટીમ કમ્પાઉન્ડ ઈવેન્ટમાં ગોલ્ડ મેડલ જીત્યો હતો. ભારતીય જોડી ઓજસ પ્રવીણ અને જ્યોતિ સુરેખાએ દક્ષિણ કોરિયાની જોડીને 159-158ના સ્કોરથી હરાવી હતી. નીરજ ચોપરા ભાલા ફેંક ઈવેન્ટમાં પોતાનું ટાઈટલ બચાવવામાં સફળ રહ્યો હતો. નીરજ ચોપરાએ સિઝનના શ્રેષ્ઠ થ્રો સાથે 88.88 મીટરનું અંતર કાપ્યું. આ સાથે જ આ ઈવેન્ટનો સિલ્વર મેડલ પણ ભારતના નામે ગયો. કિશોર કુમાર જેનાએ 87.54 મીટરના સ્કોર સાથે સિલ્વર મેડલ જીત્યો હતો. આ સાથે જેની કિશોરે પણ ઓલિમ્પિક માટે ક્વોલિફાય કર્યું હતું.

KISHORE GIVES INDIA A DOUBLE DELIGHT 😍 Heartfelt congratulations to @Kishore78473748 on winning 🥈in Men’s Javelin A name that we will see at #Paris2024 Olympics!!

Achieving his PB and then again bettering it to 87.54m & securing a quota for #Paris2024– truly commendable and… pic.twitter.com/UrLcfs4BzP — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 4, 2023



આ ઈવેન્ટ્સમાં ભારતીય ખેલાડીઓ ચમક્યા

ભારતીય ટીમે પુરુષોની 4×400 મીટર રિલેમાં ગોલ્ડ મેડલ જીત્યો હતો. ભારત તરફથી મોહમ્મદ અનસ, અમોજ જમ્બો, મોહમ્મદ અજમલ અને રાજેશ રમેશ દોડ્યા હતા. ભારત માટે દિવસનો પ્રથમ મેડલ 35 KM રેસ વોક મિક્સ્ડ ટીમ ઈવેન્ટમાં આવ્યો. આ ઈવેન્ટમાં ભારતે બ્રોન્ઝ મેડલ જીત્યો હતો. સ્ક્વોશમાં, ભારતીય જોડી અનાહત સિંહ અને અભય સિંહે મિશ્ર ટીમ ઈવેન્ટમાં બ્રોન્ઝ મેડલ જીત્યો હતો. પરવીનને બોક્સિંગમાં બ્રોન્ઝ મેડલથી સંતોષ માનવો પડ્યો હતો. અવિનાશ અવિનાશ સાબલે 800 મીટર દોડમાં સિલ્વર મેડલ જીત્યો હતો.

NEERAJ CAME, HE CONQUERED & CONQUERED AGAIN🔥 Our Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 successfully defends his #AsianGames Title with a Season Best throw of 88.88m in Men’s Javelin💪 His medal marks a historic milestone for 🇮🇳, surpassing our previous record of 16 Gold medals (2018… pic.twitter.com/WdHNiLtfD8 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 4, 2023

🇮🇳’S WOMEN SPRINTERS CLINCH SILVER! 🥈 Heartiest congratulations to the outstanding quartet of Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Prachi, and Subha Venkatesan on their spectacular performance, winning a silver medal in the Women’s 4x400m Relay at #AsianGames2022 🇮🇳 The… pic.twitter.com/PvbiueZG83 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 4, 2023

SABLE STRIKES SILVER 🥈 Yet another fantastic run by @avinash3000m!! Backing up his Gold in Steeplechase with a Silver in Men’s 5000m event at #AsianGames2022 🫡 This victory is a testament to his indomitable spirit, endurance, and resilience. Sable has proved himself to be a… pic.twitter.com/QnKS1L4znE — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 4, 2023

DOUBLE DELIGHT BY HARMILAN!! Incredible effort by @HarmilanBains 🏃‍♀️ in clinching her 2nd 🥈 silver medal at the #AsianGames2022, this time in the Women’s 800m event 👏 Harmilan’s journey has been a testament to her dreams and hard work. She pursued her goal relentlessly and has… pic.twitter.com/f9bxX7vm66 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 4, 2023

🇮🇳’S QUEST IN WRESTLING BEGINS WITH A BRONZE! Huge congratulations to Sunil Kumar for his impressive performance in the Men’s Greco-Roman 87Kg category at the #AsianGames2022, securing a well-deserved 🥉 With grit and determination, our #TOPScheme 🤼‍♂️ held his ground and… pic.twitter.com/kV8MKD0iSI — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 4, 2023