PM મોદી લંડન પહોંચ્યા, ભવ્ય સ્વાગત કરાયું

પ્રધાનમંત્રી નરેન્દ્ર મોદી યુનાઇટેડ કિંગડમની બે દિવસીય સત્તાવાર મુલાકાતે લંડન પહોંચ્યા છે. પીએમ મોદીનું અહીં ભવ્ય સ્વાગત કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. પ્રધાનમંત્રી મોદી બ્રિટિશ પ્રધાનમંત્રી સ્ટારમર સાથે ભારત-યુકે દ્વિપક્ષીય સંબંધોના સમગ્ર પાસા પર વ્યાપક ચર્ચા કરશે. તેઓ પ્રાદેશિક અને વૈશ્વિક મહત્વના મુદ્દાઓ પર પણ વિચારોનું આદાન-પ્રદાન કરશે.

બંને પક્ષો વેપાર અને અર્થતંત્ર, ટેકનોલોજી અને નવીનતા, સંરક્ષણ અને સુરક્ષા, આબોહવા, આરોગ્ય, શિક્ષણ અને લોકો-થી-લોકોના સંબંધો પર વિશેષ ધ્યાન કેન્દ્રિત કરીને વ્યાપક વ્યૂહાત્મક ભાગીદારી (CSP) ની પ્રગતિની પણ સમીક્ષા કરશે.

