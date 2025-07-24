PM મોદી લંડન પહોંચ્યા, ભવ્ય સ્વાગત કરાયું

પ્રધાનમંત્રી નરેન્દ્ર મોદી યુનાઇટેડ કિંગડમની બે દિવસીય સત્તાવાર મુલાકાતે લંડન પહોંચ્યા છે. પીએમ મોદીનું અહીં ભવ્ય સ્વાગત કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. પ્રધાનમંત્રી મોદી બ્રિટિશ પ્રધાનમંત્રી સ્ટારમર સાથે ભારત-યુકે દ્વિપક્ષીય સંબંધોના સમગ્ર પાસા પર વ્યાપક ચર્ચા કરશે. તેઓ પ્રાદેશિક અને વૈશ્વિક મહત્વના મુદ્દાઓ પર પણ વિચારોનું આદાન-પ્રદાન કરશે.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, “Landed in London. This visit will go a long way in advancing the economic partnership between our nations. The focus will be on furthering prosperity, growth and boosting job creation for our people. A strong India-UK friendship is… pic.twitter.com/h6wGG6zmW0

— IANS (@ians_india) July 23, 2025