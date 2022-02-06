‘સુરોનાં મહારાણી’ લતા મંગેશકરનું નિધન







































મુંબઈઃ દંતકથાસમાન ગાયિકા ‘ભારત રત્ન’ લતા મંગેશકરનું નિધન થયું છે. એ 92 વર્ષનાં હતાં. એમણે આજે સવારે ૮.૧૨ વાગ્યે અહીંની બ્રીચ કેન્ડી હોસ્પિટલમાં આખરી શ્વાસ લીધો હતો. એમનાં બહેન ઉષા મંગેશકરે આ દુઃખદ સમાચારની જાણકારી આપી છે.

ભારતનાં ‘કોકિલકંઠી’ અને ‘સ્વરસામ્રાજ્ઞી’ તરીકે લોકપ્રિય થયેલાં લતાજીને કોરોનાવાઈરસ બીમારી લાગુ પડ્યાં બાદ એમને દક્ષિણ મુંબઈની બ્રીચ કેન્ડી હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ કરવામાં આવ્યાં હતાં.

પોતાનાં સુરીલા સ્વરથી દેશ અને દુનિયાભરનાં સંગીતપ્રેમીઓનાં મન અને દિલ પર રાજ કરનાર, ‘મેલડી ક્વીન’ તરીકે જાણીતાં થયેલાં લતાદીદીને ભારત સરકારે ‘પદ્મભૂષણ’, ‘પદ્મવિભૂષણ’, ‘દાદા સાહેબ ફાળકે એવોર્ડ’, તેમજ દેશના સૌથી પ્રતિષ્ઠિત નાગરિક પુરસ્કાર ‘ભારત રત્ન’થી સમ્માનિત કર્યાં હતાં.

લતા મંગેશકરે ગાયિકા તરીકેની એમની કારકિર્દી 1942માં માત્ર 13 વર્ષની વયે શરૂ કરી હતી. એમણે હિન્દી ફિલ્મો ઉપરાંત ભારતની ૩૬ ભાષાઓમાં ૫૦ હજારથી પણ વધારે ગીતો, ભજન ગાયાં છે.

રાષ્ટ્રપતિ રામનાથ કોવિંદ, વડા પ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી સહિત અનેક મહાનુભાવોએ લતા મંગેશકરને ટ્વિટરના માધ્યમથી શબ્દાંજલિ અર્પણ કરી છે. મોદીએ ત્રણ ટ્વીટ કર્યાં છે.

