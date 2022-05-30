સિદ્ધુ મુસેવાલના નિધન પર શોક વ્યક્ત કરતા બોલીવૂડ સેલિબ્રિટીઝ

મુંબઈઃ પંજાબી લોકપ્રિય ગાયક અને કોંગ્રેસી નેતા સિદ્ધુ મુસેવાલાની ગોળી મારીને હત્યા કરવામાં આવી છે. ગાયકની હત્યાથી પંજાબના રાજકારણમાં ગરમાટો આવ્યો છે. ગાયકની હત્યા પછી વિરોધ પક્ષોએ માન સરકારને આડે હાથ લીધી છે, કેમ કે તેમની હત્યાના એક દિવસ પહેલાં તેમની સુરક્ષા પરત લેવામાં આવી હતી. તેમની હત્યાથી ફિલ્મજગત પણ શોકમાં ગરકાવ થયું છે. બોલીવૂડ એક્ટર અજય દેવગનથી માંડીને શહનાઝ ગિલ, કેટલીય હસ્તીઓને તેમના નિધન પછી સોશિયલ મિડિયા પર સંવેદના વ્યક્ત કરી હતી. પંજાબી ગાયિકા અને અભિનેતા શહનાઝ ગિલે ટ્વીટ કર્યું હતું કે કિસે દા જવાન ધી યા પુટ એસે દુનિયા તોહ ચલે જાવા. આનાથી કોઈ મોટું દુઃખ ના હોઈ શકે દુનિયામાં.

બોલીવૂડ સુપરસ્ટાર અજય દેવગને ટ્વીટ કર્યું હતું કે સિદ્ધુ મુસેવાલાના નિધનથી સ્તબ્ધ છું. વાહે ગુરુ તેમના પરિવારજનોને આ દુઃખની ઘડીમાં શક્તિ આપે.

Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala . May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul 🙏 Still trying to wrap my head around this one. pic.twitter.com/voGupsgZ2B

એ જ રીતે કપિલ શર્માએ પણ ટ્વીટ કર્યું હતું કે એક મહાન કલાકાર અને અદભુત વ્યક્તિ, ભગવાન તેમના પરિવારને શક્તિ આપે.

Satnam shri waheguru 🙏 very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family 🙏 #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/hfMDxxxBRt

ગાયક વિવેક દદલાણીએ ટ્વીટ કર્યું હતું કે હું તેમને સંગીતના માધ્યમથી જાણતો હતો, પણ તેમના નિધનના સમાચારે આઘાત પહોંચાડ્યો છે. દેશમાં બહુ ઓછા પ્રામાણિત આધુનિક કલાકાર છે. તે એ યાદીમાં સૌથી ઉપર હતા.

I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list.

I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten.

What a sad day!

— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 29, 2022