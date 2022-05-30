સિદ્ધુ મુસેવાલના નિધન પર શોક વ્યક્ત કરતા બોલીવૂડ સેલિબ્રિટીઝ

મુંબઈઃ પંજાબી લોકપ્રિય ગાયક અને કોંગ્રેસી નેતા સિદ્ધુ મુસેવાલાની ગોળી મારીને હત્યા કરવામાં આવી છે. ગાયકની હત્યાથી પંજાબના રાજકારણમાં ગરમાટો આવ્યો છે. ગાયકની હત્યા પછી વિરોધ પક્ષોએ માન સરકારને આડે હાથ લીધી છે, કેમ કે તેમની હત્યાના એક દિવસ પહેલાં તેમની સુરક્ષા પરત લેવામાં આવી હતી. તેમની હત્યાથી ફિલ્મજગત પણ શોકમાં ગરકાવ થયું છે. બોલીવૂડ એક્ટર અજય દેવગનથી માંડીને શહનાઝ ગિલ, કેટલીય હસ્તીઓને તેમના નિધન પછી સોશિયલ મિડિયા પર સંવેદના વ્યક્ત કરી હતી.પંજાબી ગાયિકા અને અભિનેતા શહનાઝ ગિલે ટ્વીટ કર્યું હતું કે કિસે દા જવાન ધી યા પુટ એસે દુનિયા તોહ ચલે જાવા. આનાથી કોઈ મોટું દુઃખ ના હોઈ શકે દુનિયામાં.
Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo🙏🏻 #sidhumoosewala
— Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 29, 2022
બોલીવૂડ સુપરસ્ટાર અજય દેવગને ટ્વીટ કર્યું હતું કે સિદ્ધુ મુસેવાલાના નિધનથી સ્તબ્ધ છું. વાહે ગુરુ તેમના પરિવારજનોને આ દુઃખની ઘડીમાં શક્તિ આપે.
Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul 🙏 Still trying to wrap my head around this one. pic.twitter.com/voGupsgZ2B
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 29, 2022
એ જ રીતે કપિલ શર્માએ પણ ટ્વીટ કર્યું હતું કે એક મહાન કલાકાર અને અદભુત વ્યક્તિ, ભગવાન તેમના પરિવારને શક્તિ આપે.
Satnam shri waheguru 🙏 very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family 🙏 #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/hfMDxxxBRt
— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) May 29, 2022
ગાયક વિવેક દદલાણીએ ટ્વીટ કર્યું હતું કે હું તેમને સંગીતના માધ્યમથી જાણતો હતો, પણ તેમના નિધનના સમાચારે આઘાત પહોંચાડ્યો છે. દેશમાં બહુ ઓછા પ્રામાણિત આધુનિક કલાકાર છે. તે એ યાદીમાં સૌથી ઉપર હતા.
I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list.
I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten.
What a sad day!
— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 29, 2022
આ સાથે અને સેલિબ્રિટીઓએ તેમના નિધન પર ટ્વીટ કરીને દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું હતું, જે નીચે પ્રમાણે છે…
I’m in complete shock !!! Where is the respect for human life ???
You will be missed #sidhumoosewala #rip
— SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) May 29, 2022
This is such tragic & shocking news!! #sidhumoosewala shot dead in Punjab. A music icon, a legend! My deepest condolences to his family & his fans across the world. Hope the perpetrators are brought to justice. May God grant his soul peace. This is truly sad💔🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LKZUXh3mxh
— Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) May 29, 2022