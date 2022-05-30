સિદ્ધુ મુસેવાલના નિધન પર શોક વ્યક્ત કરતા બોલીવૂડ સેલિબ્રિટીઝ







































મુંબઈઃ પંજાબી લોકપ્રિય ગાયક અને કોંગ્રેસી નેતા સિદ્ધુ મુસેવાલાની ગોળી મારીને હત્યા કરવામાં આવી છે. ગાયકની હત્યાથી પંજાબના રાજકારણમાં ગરમાટો આવ્યો છે. ગાયકની હત્યા પછી વિરોધ પક્ષોએ માન સરકારને આડે હાથ લીધી છે, કેમ કે તેમની હત્યાના એક દિવસ પહેલાં તેમની સુરક્ષા પરત લેવામાં આવી હતી. તેમની હત્યાથી ફિલ્મજગત પણ શોકમાં ગરકાવ થયું છે. બોલીવૂડ એક્ટર અજય દેવગનથી માંડીને શહનાઝ ગિલ, કેટલીય હસ્તીઓને તેમના નિધન પછી સોશિયલ મિડિયા પર સંવેદના વ્યક્ત કરી હતી.પંજાબી ગાયિકા અને અભિનેતા શહનાઝ ગિલે ટ્વીટ કર્યું હતું કે કિસે દા જવાન ધી યા પુટ એસે દુનિયા તોહ ચલે જાવા. આનાથી કોઈ મોટું દુઃખ ના હોઈ શકે દુનિયામાં.

બોલીવૂડ સુપરસ્ટાર અજય દેવગને ટ્વીટ કર્યું હતું કે સિદ્ધુ મુસેવાલાના નિધનથી સ્તબ્ધ છું. વાહે ગુરુ તેમના પરિવારજનોને આ દુઃખની ઘડીમાં શક્તિ આપે.

એ જ રીતે કપિલ શર્માએ પણ ટ્વીટ કર્યું હતું કે એક મહાન કલાકાર અને અદભુત વ્યક્તિ, ભગવાન તેમના પરિવારને શક્તિ આપે.

ગાયક વિવેક દદલાણીએ ટ્વીટ કર્યું હતું કે હું તેમને સંગીતના માધ્યમથી જાણતો હતો, પણ તેમના નિધનના સમાચારે આઘાત પહોંચાડ્યો છે. દેશમાં બહુ ઓછા પ્રામાણિત આધુનિક કલાકાર છે. તે એ યાદીમાં સૌથી ઉપર હતા.

આ સાથે અને સેલિબ્રિટીઓએ તેમના નિધન પર ટ્વીટ કરીને દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું હતું, જે નીચે પ્રમાણે છે…

 

 

 

 

[ અમને ફોલો કરો:    Facebook   | Twitter   | Instagram  | Telegram 

તમારા મોબાઇલમાં 9820649692 આ નંબર Chitralekha નામે સેવ કરી અમને વ્હોટસએપ પર તમારું નામ અને ઈ-મેઈલ લખીને મોકલો અને તમને મનગમતી વાંચન સામગ્રી મેળવો .]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR