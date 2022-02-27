‘ઓપરેશન ગંગા’: સેંકડો ભારતીયોનું યૂક્રેનમાંથી સુખરૂપ સ્વદેશાગમન

[
રશિયાના આક્રમણને કારણે યુદ્ધભૂમિમાં ફેરવાઈ ગયેલા યૂક્રેનમાં ફસાઈ ગયેલાં ભારતીય નાગરિકોને ભારત સરકારે ‘ઓપરેશન ગંગા’ હાથ ધરીને અત્યાર સુધીમાં સેંકડો લોકોને સહીસલામત રીતે સ્વદેશ પાછાં લાવવામાં સફળતા હાંસલ કરી છે. સરકારને આમાં એર ઈન્ડિયાએ ખૂબ મદદ કરી છે, જેણે પોતાનાં ડ્રીમલાઈનર સહિતના વિમાનો ફાળવ્યાં છે. ભારતીય નાગરિકોને રોમાનિયાના બુકારેસ્ટ અને હંગેરીના બુડાપેસ્ટમાંથી મુંબઈ અને દિલ્હી ખાતે પરત લાવવામાં આવ્યાં છે. ‘ઓપરેશન ગંગા’ હજી ચાલુ જ છે, કારણ કે યૂક્રેનમાં 15-20 હજાર જેટલા ભારતીયો અટવાઈ ગયાં છે. અમુક તસવીરો એર ઈન્ડિયા ફ્લાઈટ્સ બુકારેસ્ટ, બુડાપેસ્ટથી રવાના થઈ એ પૂર્વેની છે તો અમુક દિલ્હી આવી પહોંચેલી ફ્લાઈટની છે. (તસવીર સૌજન્યઃ @DrSJaishankar, @MIB_India)
250 Indians returned home from Bucharest, Union Minister Scindia said: Government resolved to bring back the stranded citizens.
