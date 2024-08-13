Why is this Podcast Conversation featuring Chitralekha’s Manan Kotak going viral?

A podcast interview featuring Mr. Manan Kotak, Vice Chairman of ‘Chitralekha,’ is going viral on social media, with clips circulating widely. The interview, conducted by popular YouTuber Sharan Hegde for his channel ‘Finance with Sharan,’ offers valuable business insights, especially for young entrepreneurs and those interested in the real estate industry. Sharan Hegde, one of India’s most prominent financial influencers, is also a renowned finance consultant. During the interview, Sharan Hegde asked Manan Kotak about his interactions with Mr. Mukesh Ambani and Mr. Gautam Adani, two of the world’s leading billionaires.

Mr. Kotak shared his memories of meeting Mr. Ambani, recalling his first encounter in 2007 when Chitralekha awarded him the ‘Person of the Year’ title. In the award ceremony held in Mumbai, Mr. Ambani was going to be felicitated by the then Honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Narendra Modi. Mr. Kotak recounted, “The program was scheduled for nine o’clock at night. That evening, there was also an IPL match, and by 8 PM, we saw Mukeshbhai in the stadium, cheering for his team in a jersey. We assumed the program would be delayed, but at 8:50 PM, Mukeshbhai arrived at the event ready and prepared. This demonstrated his dedication and discipline toward work.”

In another anecdote, Mr. Manan Kotak shared his experience at Ms. Isha Ambani’s wedding reception. “My parents, Mr. Maulik Kotak, Chairman of Chitralekha, and Mrs. Rajul Kotak, along with my wife and I, attended the reception. Due to the rush, my parents went ahead, and my wife and I were left a little behind in the line leading up to the stage. When my parents met Mukeshbhai on the stage, my mother mentioned I was also there. Mukeshbhai then stepped aside from the line, approached me, placed a hand on my shoulder, and told my parents, ‘He is my favorite boy!’ That moment still feels very special to me.”

Later in the interview, Sharan Hegde inquired about his meeting with Mr. Gautam Adani and asked, “What do you think motivates Gautambhai to continue working so hard?”

Mr. Manan Kotak recalled meeting Gautam Adani, “After reaching a certain level, one doesn’t chase money. When I met him, I asked about his next business venture. He replied that he now prefers businesses that benefit both society and the country. He aims to give back to society, and that philosophy drives his decisions to enter new industries.”

Mr. Manan Kotak’s podcast conversation with Sharan Hegde is filled with intriguing stories and practical tips, particularly for those investing in real estate. It’s a must-watch for anyone interested in entrepreneurship.

It’s worth mentioning that Sharan Hegde was previously a financial consultant, working on several projects with banks and NBFCs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he transitioned into content creation, sharing his financial expertise. Currently, he builds and operates three brands. On ‘Finance with Sharan,’ he promotes general financial literacy, while his brand, ‘The 1% Club,’ offers specialized finance courses. Additionally, through ‘Personal CFO,’ he provides financial advice under an RIA (Registered Investment Advisor) license.