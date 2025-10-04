Sign in
Home
News
National
Gujarat
Business
International
Entertainment
Sports
Mumbai
Features
Editors Hour
Finance
Society
Kahevat
bollywood ki baten
Special Stories
Variety
Mojmasti Unlimited
Yogic Sampada
Panchang
Videos
PNP
FOUNDER VAJU KOTAK
About us
Magazines
My account
Gujarati e-magazine
Gujarati Print + e-magazine
Books
Special Issue
Chitralekha collectables
Contact Us
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
chitralekha
Home
News
National
Gujarat
Business
International
Entertainment
Sports
Mumbai
Features
Editors Hour
Finance
Society
Kahevat
bollywood ki baten
Special Stories
Variety
Mojmasti Unlimited
Yogic Sampada
Panchang
Videos
PNP
FOUNDER VAJU KOTAK
About us
Magazines
My account
Gujarati e-magazine
Gujarati Print + e-magazine
Books
Special Issue
Chitralekha collectables
Contact Us
Home
Videos
What did Bhakti Rathod reveal about Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel?
Videos
What did Bhakti Rathod reveal about Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel?
October 4, 2025
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
An artist has no retirement age, says veteran Gujarati theatre artist Anuraag Prapanna
How Amitabh Bachchan wished cinematographer Gopal Shah who completes 50 years as a cinematographer?
From journalism in USA to first film in India; actor Ojas Rawal shares his journey with Chitralekha.
Modi@75: Five reasons why ‘Brand Narendra Modi is still intact?
Who called Gujarati film star Hiten Kumar a ‘duffer’? Hiten Kumar gets candid…
For Advertising
022-66921910
advertise@chitralekha.com
For Technical Queries
+91 98206 49692
web@chitralekha.com
Follow Us On
Subscriber Now
© Chitralekha 2025 . All rights reserved.
Created by
#Liveblack
Add to home screen