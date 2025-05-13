પાકિસ્તાન PoK ખાલી કરે… ભારતનો કડક સંદેશ

ભારત અને પાકિસ્તાન વચ્ચે તાજેતરમાં થયેલા યુદ્ધવિરામ બાદ, વિદેશ મંત્રાલયે હવે ભારત સરકાર વતી એક ઔપચારિક નિવેદન બહાર પાડ્યું છે. મંત્રાલયે સ્પષ્ટ કર્યું કે બંને દેશો વચ્ચેના તમામ મુદ્દાઓ ફક્ત દ્વિપક્ષીય વાટાઘાટો દ્વારા જ ઉકેલાશે અને ભારત જમ્મુ અને કાશ્મીર પર કોઈપણ ત્રીજા પક્ષની મધ્યસ્થી સ્વીકારશે નહીં. વિદેશ મંત્રાલયે કહ્યું કે તાજેતરની લશ્કરી કાર્યવાહીએ પાકિસ્તાનને ફરીથી વિચારવા માટે મજબૂર કર્યું છે. કડક વલણ અપનાવતા, ભારતે પાકિસ્તાનને સ્પષ્ટ સંદેશ આપ્યો છે કે તેણે પાકિસ્તાન અધિકૃત કાશ્મીર (POK) ખાલી કરવું પડશે.

વિદેશ મંત્રાલયે કહ્યું કે, અમારું લાંબા સમયથી રાષ્ટ્રીય વલણ રહ્યું છે કે ભારતીય કેન્દ્રશાસિત પ્રદેશ જમ્મુ અને કાશ્મીર સાથે સંબંધિત કોઈપણ મુદ્દો ભારત અને પાકિસ્તાન દ્વારા દ્વિપક્ષીય રીતે ઉકેલવો જોઈએ. આ નીતિમાં કોઈ ફેરફાર થયો નથી. જેમ તમે જાણો છો, પેન્ડિંગ મામલો ફક્ત પાકિસ્તાન દ્વારા ગેરકાયદેસર રીતે કબજે કરાયેલા ભારતીય પ્રદેશને ખાલી કરાવવાનો છે.

વિદેશ મંત્રાલયના પ્રવક્તા રણધીર જયસ્વાલે જણાવ્યું હતું કે કરારની ચોક્કસ તારીખ, સમય અને શબ્દો 10 મે, 2025 ના રોજ 3.35 વાગ્યે બંને દેશોના DGMO વચ્ચે ફોન પર ચર્ચા દ્વારા નક્કી કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. વિદેશ મંત્રાલયને પાકિસ્તાની હાઈ કમિશન તરફથી આ કોલ માટેની વિનંતી બપોરે ૧૨.૩૭ વાગ્યે મળી. ટેકનિકલ કારણોસર, પાકિસ્તાની પક્ષને ભારતીય પક્ષ સાથે હોટલાઇન જોડવામાં શરૂઆતમાં મુશ્કેલીઓનો સામનો કરવો પડ્યો. આ પછી, ભારતીય ડીજીએમઓની ઉપલબ્ધતાના આધારે સમય ૧૫.૩૫ નક્કી કરવામાં આવ્યો.

તેમણે વધુમાં કહ્યું કે તમે ચોક્કસ સમજી શકશો કે 10મી તારીખે સવારે અમે પાકિસ્તાની વાયુસેનાના મુખ્ય ઠેકાણાઓ પર ખૂબ જ અસરકારક હુમલો કર્યો હતો. આ જ કારણ હતું કે તેઓ હવે ગોળીબાર અને લશ્કરી કાર્યવાહી બંધ કરવા તૈયાર હતા. હું સ્પષ્ટ કરી દઉં કે ભારતીય શસ્ત્રોની તાકાતને કારણે પાકિસ્તાને ગોળીબાર બંધ કર્યો.

