ભારતે રચ્યો ઈતિહાસ, એશિયન ગેમ્સમાં પહેલીવાર એક દિવસમાં 15 મેડલ જીત્યા

એશિયન ગેમ્સમાં રવિવારે ભારતે 15 મેડલ જીત્યા હતા. આ રીતે ભારતીય ખેલાડીઓએ એક મોટો રેકોર્ડ બનાવ્યો. હકીકતમાં એશિયન ગેમ્સના ઈતિહાસમાં પહેલીવાર ભારતીય ખેલાડીઓએ 15 મેડલ જીત્યા છે. અગાઉ એશિયન ગેમ્સ 2010માં ભારતે 14માં દિવસે 11 મેડલ જીત્યા હતા, પરંતુ હવે આ રેકોર્ડ પાછળ રહી ગયો છે.

ભારતે એશિયન ગેમ્સ 2010નો રેકોર્ડ તોડ્યો છે

આ રીતે ભારતે એશિયન ગેમ્સમાં એક દિવસમાં સૌથી વધુ મેડલ જીતવાના પોતાના જૂના રેકોર્ડને પાછળ છોડી દીધો છે. એશિયન ગેમ્સ 2014ના આઠમા દિવસે ભારતે 10 મેડલ જીત્યા. જ્યારે જકાર્તા એશિયન ગેમ્સમાં ભારતે 9માં દિવસે 10 મેડલ જીત્યા હતા. પરંતુ આજે ભારતે તેના જૂના રેકોર્ડને પાછળ છોડી દીધો છે. એશિયન ગેમ્સ 2023ના આઠમા દિવસે ભારતે 15 મેડલ કબજે કર્યા. ભારતે એશિયન ગેમ્સ 2023માં અત્યાર સુધીમાં 13 ગોલ્ડ મેડલ જીત્યા છે. જ્યારે ભારતીય ખેલાડીઓએ 19 સિલ્વર મેડલ કબજે કર્યા છે. આ ઉપરાંત ભારતીય ખેલાડીઓએ અત્યાર સુધીમાં 19 બ્રોન્ઝ મેડલ જીત્યા છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં ભારતની જોલી 51 મેડલ જીતીને ચોથા સ્થાને છે.

જ્યારે મેડલ ટેલીની વાત કરીએ તો યજમાન ચીન નંબર વન પર યથાવત છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં ચીને કુલ 242 મેડલ જીત્યા છે. 131 ગોલ્ડ મેડલ ઉપરાંત ચીને અત્યાર સુધીમાં 72 સિલ્વર મેડલ અને 39 બ્રોન્ઝ જીત્યા છે. આ પછી દક્ષિણ કોરિયા બીજા સ્થાને છે.

