અમદાવાદ આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય બાળ ફિલ્મોત્સવના વિજેતાઓ ઘોષિત

અમદાવાદઃ અમદાવાદ આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય બાળ ફિલ્મોત્સવની આ વર્ષે ત્રીજી આવૃત્તિ છે. કોરોનાવાઈરસ રોગચાળો ફેલાયો હોવાને કારણે આ વખતનો મહોત્સવ સત્તાવાર યૂટ્યૂબ ચેનલ પર ઓનલાઈન યોજવામાં આવશે. તારીખ છેઃ 24 અને 25 ડિસેમ્બર, 2021. આ વર્ષે આયોજકોને 33 દેશોમાંથી 109 એન્ટ્રી મળી હતી. એમાંથી જ્યૂરી અને ફેસ્ટિવલના ડાયરેક્ટરે 49 ફિલ્મોની પસંદગી કરી છે. આ વર્ષની કેટેગરી છેઃ ફીચર ફિલ્મ (41 મિનિટ અથવા લાંબી અવધિ), દસ્તાવેજી ફિલ્મ (5-40 મિનિટ), ટૂંકી ફિલ્મ (40 મિનિટ), વિદ્યાર્થી ફિલ્મ (5-40 મિનિટ).

આ કેટેગરીઓમાં એવોર્ડ આપવામાં આવ્યા છેઃ બેસ્ટ ડાયરેક્ટર ફીચર ફિલ્મ, બેસ્ટ ડાયરેક્ટર ડોક્યૂમેન્ટરી ફિલ્મ, બેસ્ટ ડાયરેક્ટર શોર્ટ ફિલ્મ, બેસ્ટ શોર્ટ ફિલ્મ, બેસ્ટ સ્ટુડન્ટ ફિલ્મ, બેસ્ટ ડોક્યૂમેન્ટરી ફિલ્મ, બેસ્ટ ચાઈલ્ડ એક્ટર ફીચર ફિલ્મ, બેસ્ટ એક્ટર ફીચર ફિલ્મ, બેસ્ટ સ્ટોરી ફીચર ફિલ્મ, બ્રોન્ઝ કાઈટ એવોર્ડ, સિલ્વર કાઈટ એવોર્ડ, ગોલ્ડન કાઈટ એવોર્ડ. આ વખતે ફિલ્મ મહોત્સવના સલાહકાર છે ઉમા દા કુન્હા.

આ છે અમદાવાદ ઈન્ટરનેશનલ ચિલ્ડ્રન ફિલ્મ ફેસ્ટિવલ-2021ના વિજેતાઓની યાદીઃ

Awards Winners Country
Best Film Article 21 (Malayalam Feature Film) India
Best Director Chunling Xu – (Film – Birthday Adventure) China
Best Actor Lena – (Malayalam Film -ARTICLE 21) India
Best Child Actor Mo Han or Han Mo – (Film – Birthday Adventure) China
Best Story LENIN L U – (Malayalam – Film – Article 21) India
Best background score Behzad Abdi – (Film – Fish and Puddle) Iran, Islamic Republic of
Best Short Film (ITs a Tie) Aaba (Telugu Short Film) India
Best Short Film (It’s a Tie) Nina & Valdai Russian Federation
Best Director Short Film (It’s a Tie) Ashish Pandey – (Short Film Nooreh) India
Best Director Short Film (It’s a Tie) Sauvik Pandit – (Short Film – The Inception of Pursuit) India
Best Documentary Film Charlie Surfer Norway
Best Director Documentary Film Pouria Heidary Oureh – (Doc Film – After the incedent – Iran, Islamic Republic of) Iran, Islamic Republic of
Best Student Film Kapaat (Marathi film Directed by Janvi Madabusi) India
Special Jury Mention The youngest Director – Andrew Chan-Possemato (Film the Butler and the Ball) Canada
Best Animation SIGH Moldova, Republic of
Golden Kite Award #KidsOnTech – Documentary film United States
Silver Kite Award Christmas Snow – Short Film Ukraine
Bronze Kite Award The Little Warrior – Feature film Russian Federation

 

