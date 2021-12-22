અમદાવાદ આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય બાળ ફિલ્મોત્સવના વિજેતાઓ ઘોષિત

અમદાવાદઃ અમદાવાદ આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય બાળ ફિલ્મોત્સવની આ વર્ષે ત્રીજી આવૃત્તિ છે. કોરોનાવાઈરસ રોગચાળો ફેલાયો હોવાને કારણે આ વખતનો મહોત્સવ સત્તાવાર યૂટ્યૂબ ચેનલ પર ઓનલાઈન યોજવામાં આવશે. તારીખ છેઃ 24 અને 25 ડિસેમ્બર, 2021. આ વર્ષે આયોજકોને 33 દેશોમાંથી 109 એન્ટ્રી મળી હતી. એમાંથી જ્યૂરી અને ફેસ્ટિવલના ડાયરેક્ટરે 49 ફિલ્મોની પસંદગી કરી છે. આ વર્ષની કેટેગરી છેઃ ફીચર ફિલ્મ (41 મિનિટ અથવા લાંબી અવધિ), દસ્તાવેજી ફિલ્મ (5-40 મિનિટ), ટૂંકી ફિલ્મ (40 મિનિટ), વિદ્યાર્થી ફિલ્મ (5-40 મિનિટ).
આ કેટેગરીઓમાં એવોર્ડ આપવામાં આવ્યા છેઃ બેસ્ટ ડાયરેક્ટર ફીચર ફિલ્મ, બેસ્ટ ડાયરેક્ટર ડોક્યૂમેન્ટરી ફિલ્મ, બેસ્ટ ડાયરેક્ટર શોર્ટ ફિલ્મ, બેસ્ટ શોર્ટ ફિલ્મ, બેસ્ટ સ્ટુડન્ટ ફિલ્મ, બેસ્ટ ડોક્યૂમેન્ટરી ફિલ્મ, બેસ્ટ ચાઈલ્ડ એક્ટર ફીચર ફિલ્મ, બેસ્ટ એક્ટર ફીચર ફિલ્મ, બેસ્ટ સ્ટોરી ફીચર ફિલ્મ, બ્રોન્ઝ કાઈટ એવોર્ડ, સિલ્વર કાઈટ એવોર્ડ, ગોલ્ડન કાઈટ એવોર્ડ. આ વખતે ફિલ્મ મહોત્સવના સલાહકાર છે ઉમા દા કુન્હા.
આ છે અમદાવાદ ઈન્ટરનેશનલ ચિલ્ડ્રન ફિલ્મ ફેસ્ટિવલ-2021ના વિજેતાઓની યાદીઃ
|Awards
|Winners
|Country
|Best Film
|Article 21 (Malayalam Feature Film)
|India
|Best Director
|Chunling Xu – (Film – Birthday Adventure)
|China
|Best Actor
|Lena – (Malayalam Film -ARTICLE 21)
|India
|Best Child Actor
|Mo Han or Han Mo – (Film – Birthday Adventure)
|China
|Best Story
|LENIN L U – (Malayalam – Film – Article 21)
|India
|Best background score
|Behzad Abdi – (Film – Fish and Puddle)
|Iran, Islamic Republic of
|Best Short Film (ITs a Tie)
|Aaba (Telugu Short Film)
|India
|Best Short Film (It’s a Tie)
|Nina & Valdai
|Russian Federation
|Best Director Short Film (It’s a Tie)
|Ashish Pandey – (Short Film Nooreh)
|India
|Best Director Short Film (It’s a Tie)
|Sauvik Pandit – (Short Film – The Inception of Pursuit)
|India
|Best Documentary Film
|Charlie Surfer
|Norway
|Best Director Documentary Film
|Pouria Heidary Oureh – (Doc Film – After the incedent – Iran, Islamic Republic of)
|Iran, Islamic Republic of
|Best Student Film
|Kapaat (Marathi film Directed by Janvi Madabusi)
|India
|Special Jury Mention
|The youngest Director – Andrew Chan-Possemato (Film the Butler and the Ball)
|Canada
|Best Animation
|SIGH
|Moldova, Republic of
|Golden Kite Award
|#KidsOnTech – Documentary film
|United States
|Silver Kite Award
|Christmas Snow – Short Film
|Ukraine
|Bronze Kite Award
|The Little Warrior – Feature film
|Russian Federation