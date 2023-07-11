GST કાઉન્સિલની 50મી બેઠક યોજાઈ, અનેક મહત્વના નિર્ણયો કર્યા

GST કાઉન્સિલની 50મી બેઠકમાં ઓનલાઈન ગેમિંગ, હોર્સ રેસ અને કેસિનો પર 28% GST લાદવાનો મોટો નિર્ણય લેવામાં આવ્યો છે. જ્યારે GoM તેની બેઠક અંગે કોઈ નિર્ણય લઈ શક્યું ન હતું. તેનું કારણ ગોવાની મતભેદ હતી. ગોવા માત્ર પ્લેટફોર્મ પર 18 ટકા ટેક્સ વસૂલવાના પક્ષમાં હતું. આજે GST કાઉન્સિલે સંમત થયા કે ગેમ ઓફ સ્કિલ અને ગેમ ઓફ ચાન્સ વચ્ચે કોઈ ભેદ ન હોવો જોઈએ.

50th GST Council Meeting | GST rates on uncooked/unfried extruded snack pallets brought down from 18% to 5%; on fish soluble paste, rates have been bright down to 5% from 18%; rates on imitation zari threads brought down to 5% from 12%: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

બીજી તરફ સિનેમા હોલમાં મળતું ભોજન સસ્તું કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. હવે ત્યાં 5 ટકા GST વસૂલવામાં આવશે જે પહેલા 18 ટકા હતો. હવે સિનેમાપ્રેમીઓએ સિનેમા હોલમાં ખાવા-પીવા પાછળ વધુ પૈસા ખર્ચવા નહીં પડે. આ સાથે કમિટીએ કેન્સરની દવાઓ પરનો જીએસટી સંપૂર્ણપણે હટાવી દીધો છે. આ સાથે, GST કાઉન્સિલે મલ્ટી યુઝર વ્હીકલ એટલે કે MUV પર 28 ટકા GST દરે 22 ટકા વળતર ઉપકર લાદવાની ભલામણને સ્વીકારી છે. આમાં સેડાન કાર સામેલ નથી.

50th GST Council Meeting | We have offered exemption on GST for satellite launch services provided by private organisations. Online gaming, horse racing and casinos will be taxed at 28% (all three activities) and they will be taxed on full face value: Union Finance Minister



ગેમિંગ ઉદ્યોગને ભારે નુકસાન થઈ શકે છે

નિષ્ણાતોનું કહેવું છે કે ગેમિંગ, હોર્સ રેસ અને કેસિનો પર 28% GST લાદવાથી ગેમિંગ ઉદ્યોગને મોટું નુકસાન થઈ શકે છે. 28% GST લાદવાને કારણે ઓનલાઈન ગેમિંગ કંપનીઓને ભારે નુકસાનનો સામનો કરવો પડશે.

50th GST Council Meeting | GST Council exempts cancer-related drugs, medicines for rare diseases and food products for special medical purposes from GST tax: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman



હવે સેડાન કાર પર 22 ટકા સેસ લાગુ નહીં થાય

GAT કાઉન્સિલની બેઠકમાં ચાર વસ્તુઓ પર GST ઘટાડવાનો નિર્ણય લેવામાં આવ્યો છે. તે જ સમયે, ન રાંધેલા ખોરાક પર GST 18 ટકાથી ઘટાડીને 5 ટકા કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. એ જ રીતે ઝરીના દોરા પરનો ટેક્સ પણ 12 ટકાથી ઘટાડીને 5 ટકા કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. ખાસ વાત એ છે કે GST કાઉન્સિલની 50મી બેઠકમાં ઓટો સેક્ટરને લઈને પણ મહત્વનો નિર્ણય લેવામાં આવ્યો છે. નાણામંત્રી નિર્નલા સીતારમણે કહ્યું કે હવે સેડાન કાર પર 22 ટકા સેસ લાગુ નહીં થાય.

Under the recent finance ministry notification, it was clarified that it will only empower our tax authorities with more information. GSTN is a recipient of information.

It was clarified that ED is not getting any information, neither it is providing any information through…

