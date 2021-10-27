‘હિન્દુઓની વચ્ચે નમાજ’વાળા નિવેદન બદલ યુનુસે માફી માગી

ઇસ્લામાબાદઃ T20 વિશ્વ કપમાં ભારત-પાકિસ્તાનની મેચમાં બેટસમેન મોહમ્મદ રિઝવાને મેદન પર નમાજ અદા કરવાને મેચમાં સૌથી સારી ક્ષણ બતાવનાર ભૂતપૂર્વ વકાર યુનુસે વિવાદ વધતાં માફી માગી છે. વકારે કહ્યું હતું કે તેણે આવેશમાં આવીને વાત કરી હતી, પણ હવે તે આ માટે માફી માગે છે.

બંને દેશો વચ્ચેની મેચ પત્યા પછી એક સ્પોર્ટ્સ ડિબેટમાં આ મુદ્દે ઉલ્લેખ કરતાં યુનુસે કહ્યું હતું કે સારી વાત એ રહી કે રિઝવાને મેદાનમાં ઊભા રહીને નમાજ અદા કરી…હિન્દુઓની વચ્ચે ઊભા રહીને- એ મારા માટે બહુ ખાસ ક્ષણ હતી.

In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, genuine mistake. Sports unites people regardless of race, colour or religion. #apologies 🙏🏻 — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) October 26, 2021

યુનુસના આ નિવેદનનો વિડિયો માત્ર પાકિસ્તાન, ભારતમાં જ નહીં, પણ અન્ય એશિયન દેશોમાં પણ ખૂબ વાઇરલ થયો હતો. જોકે ક્રિકેટ ફેન્સ તેની એ ટિપ્પણી લઈને નારાજગી દર્શાવી રહ્યા છે અને એને સ્પોર્ટ્સમેન સ્પિરિટ નથી કહેતા.

I really hope that a lot of genuine sportslovers in Pakistan are able to see the dangerous side to this statement and join in my disappointment. It makes it very difficult for sportslovers like us to try and tell people it is just sport, just a cricket match. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2021

વળી વકારના એ ટ્વીટ પર પાકિસ્તાનમાં તેનો વિરોધ શરૂ થયો હતો. રમિઝ રાજાએ ટ્વીટમાં લખ્યું હતું કે જરા પણ આશ્ચર્ય ના થયું કેમ કે એ વ્યક્તિ પોતાના દેશની ભાષાઓ અને શહેરો વિશે વંશવાદી છે, તે સરળતાથી ધાર્મિક મતભેદો વિશે આ પ્રકારની નકારાત્મક ટિપ્પણી કરી શકે છે.

You would think that cricketers, as ambassadors of our game, would be a little more responsible. I am sure there will be an apology on the way from Waqar. We need to unite the cricket world, not divide it by religion — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2021

જ્યારે ભારતીય ક્રિકેટના વિશ્લેષક હર્ષ ભોગલેએ કહ્યું હતું કે હું એ વાત લઈને આશ્વસ્ત છું કે વકાર આ માટે માફી માગશે, આપણે ક્રિકેટ જગતને જોડવાનું છે, ના કે ધર્મને આધારે એને વહેંચવાનું છે.