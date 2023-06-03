સલમાન ખાન, ચિરંજીવી, NTR એ ભયાનક અકસ્માત પર શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો, ટ્વિટ કરીને શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપી

ઓડિશાના બાલાસોર જિલ્લામાં શુક્રવારે (2 જૂન) સાંજે એક દર્દનાક ટ્રેન અકસ્માત થયો હતો. હાવડા જતી 12864 બેંગલુરુ-હાવડા સુપરફાસ્ટ એક્સપ્રેસના કેટલાક ડબ્બા બહંગા બજારમાં પાટા પરથી ઉતરી ગયા હતા અને અન્ય ટ્રેક પર પડી ગયા હતા. આ અકસ્માતમાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં 288 લોકોના મોત થયા છે અને લગભગ 900 લોકો ઘાયલ થયાના સમાચાર છે. ઘાયલોને બચાવવાની કામગીરી ઝડપથી ચાલી રહી છે. સલમાન ખાન, ચિરંજીવી અને જુનિયર એનટીઆરએ આ દુઃખદ ઘટના પર શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે.

Really saddened to hear abt the accident,May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace,Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 3, 2023

સલમાન ખાને 3 જૂને ટ્વીટ કર્યું હતું અને કહ્યું હતું કે- અકસ્માતના સમાચાર સાંભળીને હું ખૂબ જ દુખી છું. ભગવાન મૃતકોની આત્માને શાંતિ આપે અને આ ઘટનામાં ઘાયલ થયેલા લોકોના પરિવારને ભગવાન શક્તિ અને શાંતિ આપે.

જુનિયર એનટીઆરએ દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું

જુનિયર એનટીઆરએ પણ ટ્વીટ કરીને ઘટનાથી પ્રભાવિત લોકો માટે દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું. તેણે ટ્વીટ કરીને લખ્યું- આ દુ:ખદ ટ્રેન દુર્ઘટનાથી પ્રભાવિત લોકોના પરિવારજનોને હાર્દિક શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ. દુઃખની આ ઘડીમાં પરિવારના સભ્યોમાં શક્તિ અને સમર્થન રહે.

Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 3, 2023



ચિરંજીવીએ પણ ટ્વિટ કર્યું

બીજી તરફ, સાઉથના સુપરસ્ટાર ચિરંજીવીએ આ દુર્ઘટના પર દુખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું અને પોતાના ચાહકોને અપીલ કરી કે અકસ્માતગ્રસ્ત વિસ્તારની નજીક રહેતા લોકોએ પોતાનું રક્તદાન કરવા માટે આગળ આવવું જોઈએ. જુઓ તેમનું ટ્વિટ:

Utterly shocked at the tragic Coromandel express accident in Orissa and the huge loss of lives! My heart goes out to the bereaved families.

I understand there is an urgent demand for blood units to save lives. Appeal to all our fans and good samaritans in the nearby areas to… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 3, 2023



પ્રિયા આનંદે શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો હતો

અભિનેત્રી પ્રિયા આનંદે પણ ટ્વીટ કરીને દુર્ઘટના પર શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો અને તેને બેદરકારીનું પરિણામ ગણાવ્યું.

Heartbreaking to see the visuals from the tragic train accident in Odisha. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of the affected during this difficult time. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 3, 2023

Tragic and very shameful. How can 3 trains be involved in this age and time? Who is answerable? Prayers for all the families. Om shanti. https://t.co/6qa5AYufOV — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 3, 2023

Offering heartfelt condolences to the grieving families affected by the tragic accident in Odisha. May they find solace and courage amidst this challenging period 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 3, 2023

અકસ્માત કેવી રીતે થયો

રેલવેના એક અધિકારીએ જણાવ્યું કે, કોરોમંડલ એક્સપ્રેસના ડબ્બા પાટા પરથી ઉતર્યા બાદ માલગાડી સાથે અથડાઈ, જેના કારણે માલગાડી પણ દુર્ઘટનાની ઝપેટમાં આવી ગઈ. તેમણે જણાવ્યું કે આ અકસ્માત બહંગા બજાર સ્ટેશન પર સાંજે લગભગ 7.20 વાગ્યે થયો જ્યારે કોરોમંડલ એક્સપ્રેસ કોલકાતા નજીક શાલીમાર સ્ટેશનથી ચેન્નાઈ સેન્ટ્રલ જઈ રહી હતી.