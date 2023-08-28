રશિયાના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ પુતિને PM મોદી સાથે ફોન પર વાત કરી, કહ્યું- વિદેશ મંત્રી G20 કોન્ફરન્સમાં ભાગ લેશે

રશિયાના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ વ્લાદિમીર પુતિને સોમવારે પીએમ મોદી સાથે ટેલિફોનિક વાતચીત કરી હતી. આ દરમિયાન તેમણે G20 સમિટ ઈન્ડિયા અંગે ચર્ચા કરી. બંને નેતાઓએ બ્રિક્સના વિસ્તરણ સહિત દક્ષિણ આફ્રિકામાં તાજેતરના બ્રિક્સ સમિટમાં થયેલા કરારોના મહત્વ વિશે પણ ચર્ચા કરી હતી. પીએમઓએ કહ્યું કે વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ રશિયાના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ વ્લાદિમીર પુતિન સાથે વાત કરી અને દ્વિપક્ષીય સહયોગના અનેક મુદ્દાઓ પર પ્રગતિની સમીક્ષા કરી. બંને નેતાઓ મોટા પાયે ઉર્જા પરિયોજનાઓ અમલમાં મૂકવા, લોજિસ્ટિક્સ ઈન્ફ્રાસ્ટ્રક્ચરનું વિસ્તરણ કરવા ઈચ્છે છે. બંને દેશો વચ્ચે અવકાશ સહયોગ વિકસાવવાના ઈરાદાની પણ પુષ્ટિ કરી.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. The two leaders reviewed progress on number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern

પુતિન જી-20 સમિટ માટે ભારત નહીં આવે

પીએમઓએ માહિતી આપી હતી કે રાષ્ટ્રપતિ પુતિને 9-10 સપ્ટેમ્બર 2023ના રોજ નવી દિલ્હીમાં યોજાનારી જી-20 સમિટમાં ભાગ લેવા માટે અસમર્થતા વ્યક્ત કરી હતી અને જણાવ્યું હતું કે રશિયાનું પ્રતિનિધિત્વ રશિયન ફેડરેશનના વિદેશ મંત્રી સર્ગેઈ લવરોવ કરશે. રશિયાના નિર્ણય સાથે સંમત થતા વડાપ્રધાને ભારતના G20 અધ્યક્ષપદ હેઠળની તમામ પહેલોને રશિયાના સતત સમર્થન માટે રાષ્ટ્રપતિ પુતિનનો આભાર માન્યો હતો.

President Putin conveyed his inability to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi on 9-10 September 2023 and informed that Russia would be represented by Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov: PMO