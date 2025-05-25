લાલુ પ્રસાદ યાદવે પોતાના પુત્રને 6 વર્ષ માટે પાર્ટીમાંથી કાઢી મૂક્યો

આરજેડીના વડા લાલુ પ્રસાદ યાદવે તેમના પુત્ર અને પૂર્વ મંત્રી તેજ પ્રતાપ યાદવને 6 વર્ષ માટે પાર્ટીમાંથી હાંકી કાઢ્યા છે. આરજેડીના વડા લાલુ યાદવે તેમના પુત્ર તેજ પ્રતાપ યાદવને 6 વર્ષ માટે પાર્ટીમાંથી હાંકી કાઢ્યા છે. તેણે ગઈકાલે પોતાના સંબંધની જાહેરાત કરી હતી.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav tweets, “Ignoring moral values ​​in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behavior of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values ​​and traditions. Therefore,… pic.twitter.com/9hRd2ApnxE

