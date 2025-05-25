લાલુ પ્રસાદ યાદવે પોતાના પુત્રને 6 વર્ષ માટે પાર્ટીમાંથી કાઢી મૂક્યો

આરજેડીના વડા લાલુ પ્રસાદ યાદવે તેમના પુત્ર અને પૂર્વ મંત્રી તેજ પ્રતાપ યાદવને 6 વર્ષ માટે પાર્ટીમાંથી હાંકી કાઢ્યા છે. આરજેડીના વડા લાલુ યાદવે તેમના પુત્ર તેજ પ્રતાપ યાદવને 6 વર્ષ માટે પાર્ટીમાંથી હાંકી કાઢ્યા છે. તેણે ગઈકાલે પોતાના સંબંધની જાહેરાત કરી હતી.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav tweets, “Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behavior of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions. Therefore,… pic.twitter.com/9hRd2ApnxE
— IANS (@ians_india) May 25, 2025
તેજ પ્રતાપ યાદવે પોતાની ગર્લફ્રેન્ડ અનુષ્કા યાદવ સાથેનો એક ફોટો શેર કર્યો હતો. બાદમાં, તેમણે તેમની સોશિયલ મીડિયા પોસ્ટ્સ ઘણી વખત સુધારી અને બાદમાં કહ્યું કે તેમનું સોશિયલ મીડિયા એકાઉન્ટ હેક થઈ ગયું છે.