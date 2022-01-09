ન્યૂયોર્ક સિટીમાં શીખ ટેક્સી-ડ્રાઈવર પર હુમલાનો વિરોધ







































ન્યૂયોર્ક: ન્યૂયોર્ક સિટીના જેએફકે ઈન્ટરનેશનલ એરપોર્ટની બહાર એક અજાણ્યા શખ્સે એક શીખ ટેક્સી ડ્રાઈવર પર કરેલા હુમલાને અત્રેના ભારતીય કોન્સ્યુલેટ જનરલે અત્યંત વ્યથિત કરી દેનારી ઘટના તરીકે ઓળખાવી છે અને અમેરિકાના સત્તાવાળાઓને વિનંતી કરી છે કે આ હિંસક બનાવમાં તપાસ કરવામાં આવે અ હુમલાખોર સામે પગલું ભરવામાં આવે. ભારતીય કોન્સ્યૂલેટ દ્વારા વિધિસર વિરોધ નોંધાવાયા બાદ અમેરિકાના વિદેશ મંત્રાલયે બનાવને વખોડી કાઢ્યો છે અને ઘટનાને અત્યંત વ્યથિત તરીકે ઓળખાવી છે. વિદેશ મંત્રાલયે એમ પણ કહ્યું છે કે સામાજિક વિવિધતા તો અમેરિકાને વધારે મજબૂત બનાવે છે.

કેનેડી એરપોર્ટની બહાર શીખ ટેક્સી ડ્રાઈવર પરના હુમલાને નજરે જોનાર એક રાહદારીએ પોતાના મોબાઈલ ફોન પર તેનો વિડિયો ઉતાર્યો હતો. તે વિડિયોને નવજોત પાલ કૌર નામની એક મહિલાએ ટ્વિટર પર શેર કર્યો છે. મહિલાએ લખ્યું છે કે આ વિડિયો કોણે ઉતાર્યો છે એની મને ખબર નથી, મને એ મોકલવામાં આવ્યો છે. હકીકત એ છે કે આપણા સમાજમાં કોમી ઝનૂન હજી ચાલુ છે અને શીખ ટેક્સી ડ્રાઈવરો પર અવારનવાર હુમલા થાય છે.

(તસવીરઃ નવજોત પાલ કૌરની ટ્વિટર પોસ્ટમાંથી)

