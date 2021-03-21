‘નાનપણમાં નાસ્તિક હતી, પછી હિન્દુ-ધર્મ પ્રતિ આસ્થા વધી’: કંગના

મનાલીઃ બોલીવૂડ અભિનેત્રી કંગના રણોત પોતાનાં અંગત જીવન વિશે જાહેરમાં મુક્તપણે બોલતી હોય છે. એણે પોતાનાં વિશે નવી જાણકારી એ આપી છે કે પોતે નાનપણમાં નાસ્તિક હતી. અને વિજ્ઞાનમાં રસ ધરાવતી હતી. નાસ્તિક બનવા પાછળનું કારણ પોતાનાં દાદા હતા એવું કંગનાએ કહ્યું છે.

‘કુંડલિની યોગ’ વિશે ટ્વિટર પર જાણકારી આપતાં કંગનાએ કહ્યું કે, ‘હું કુંડલિની યોગને કારણે હિન્દુ ધર્મ પ્રતિ આકર્ષિત થઈ. હિન્દુ ધર્મ આપણા તમામ સિદ્ધાંતો માટે વ્યાવહારિક જ્ઞાન પ્રદાન કરે છે. એનાથી જ મને જુદી જુદી વિદ્યાઓ શીખવા અને પ્રયોગ કરવાની હિંમત આવી. યોગ માટે મેં વિવેકાનંદની પદ્ધતિઓનો ઉપયોગ કર્યો. મારાં દાદા નાસ્તિક હતા અને એમણે જ મારાં મનમાં નાસ્તિક્તાનો કોન્સેપ્ટ નાખ્યો હતો. એ ખૂબ ભણેલા અને સફળ વ્યક્તિ હતા. તેઓ બુદ્ધિશાળી પણ હતા. એમણે ભગવાન અને ધર્મ વિરુદ્ધ અનેક ચર્ચામાં દલીલબાજી કરી હતી. એમણે લોકોને વિજ્ઞાનને જાણવા માટે પ્રોત્સાહિત કર્યા હતા. એમણે ભગવાન અને વિજ્ઞાનને અલગ તારવ્યા હતા.’

Nicely explained,growing up I was an atheist, was studying science, kundalini was one of the reasons why I was intrigued by Hinduism,Hinduism offers practical for all its theories that gave me courage to do experiments with various science of 4 Yogas I used Vivekananda’s methods https://t.co/9JZEPWrTHs

My grandfather was an atheist he engraved the concept in my mind, he was highly educated and successful person, a man of sharp intellect he debated with many against God and religion, he encouraged people to take up science somehow he separated the two, God and Science.

