અમિત શાહ કેરળમાં ગર્જ્યા, કહ્યું – ભાજપને એક તક આપો







































કેન્દ્રીય ગૃહમંત્રી અને ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીના વરિષ્ઠ નેતા અમિત શાહ રવિવારે એક દિવસની મુલાકાતે કેરળ પહોંચ્યા હતા. ગૃહમંત્રી અહીં ભાજપના ત્રિશૂર સંસદીય ક્ષેત્રના પદાધિકારીઓની બેઠકમાં પણ ભાગ લેશે. તેઓ થ્રિસુરમાં વદક્કુમનાથન મંદિરની પણ મુલાકાત લેશે.

થ્રિસુરમાં એક જાહેર સભાને સંબોધતા શાહે કહ્યું, કોંગ્રેસના એક નેતાએ કહ્યું કે તેઓ અમારા પ્રિય નેતા પીએમ મોદીની કબર ખોદશે. હું રાહુલ ગાંધીને કહેવા માંગુ છું કે તમે તેમને જેટલા બદનામ કરવાની કોશિશ કરશો તેટલા દેશમાં કમળ ખીલશે.

તેમણે કહ્યું કે, કેરળના લોકો એક પછી એક સીપીઆઈ(એમ) અને કોંગ્રેસને તકો આપતા રહ્યા. કોમ્યુનિસ્ટ પાર્ટી દુનિયામાંથી લુપ્ત થઈ ગઈ છે અને લોકોએ કોંગ્રેસ અને સીપીઆઈ(એમ) બંનેને નકારી દીધા છે. ભાજપને તક આપો, અમે કેરળનો વિકાસ કરીશું.

