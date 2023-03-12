અમિત શાહ કેરળમાં ગર્જ્યા, કહ્યું – ભાજપને એક તક આપો

કેન્દ્રીય ગૃહમંત્રી અને ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીના વરિષ્ઠ નેતા અમિત શાહ રવિવારે એક દિવસની મુલાકાતે કેરળ પહોંચ્યા હતા. ગૃહમંત્રી અહીં ભાજપના ત્રિશૂર સંસદીય ક્ષેત્રના પદાધિકારીઓની બેઠકમાં પણ ભાગ લેશે. તેઓ થ્રિસુરમાં વદક્કુમનાથન મંદિરની પણ મુલાકાત લેશે.

Thrissur, Kerala | Kerala people kept giving chances to CPI(M) & Congress one after the other. Communist party has been eliminated from the world & people have rejected both Congress & CPI(M). Give BJP a chance & we will develop Kerala: Amit Shah, Home Minister & BJP leader pic.twitter.com/XdVZFHmoDE

થ્રિસુરમાં એક જાહેર સભાને સંબોધતા શાહે કહ્યું, કોંગ્રેસના એક નેતાએ કહ્યું કે તેઓ અમારા પ્રિય નેતા પીએમ મોદીની કબર ખોદશે. હું રાહુલ ગાંધીને કહેવા માંગુ છું કે તમે તેમને જેટલા બદનામ કરવાની કોશિશ કરશો તેટલા દેશમાં કમળ ખીલશે.

A Congress leader told that they will dig the grave of our beloved leader PM Modi. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that the more you try to disgrace him, the more lotus will bloom in the nation: Amit Shah, Home Minister & BJP leader pic.twitter.com/XvQjiVcapM

