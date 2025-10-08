જયપુર-અજમેર હાઇવે પર ગેસ સિલિન્ડર ભરેલી ટ્રકમાં વિસ્ફોટ

રાજસ્થાનના જયપુર-અજમેર હાઇવે પર મંગળવારે મોડી રાત્રે એક મોટો અકસ્માત થયો. મૌજમાબાદ વિસ્તારમાં સાવરદા કલ્વર્ટ પાસે એક વાહન ગેસ સિલિન્ડર ભરેલી ટ્રકને પાછળથી ટક્કર મારી, જેના કારણે જોરદાર વિસ્ફોટ થયો અને આગ લાગી. આગને કારણે સમગ્ર વિસ્તારમાં ગભરાટ ફેલાયો. હાઇવે પર ટ્રાફિક ઠપ્પ થઈ ગયો હતો, અને અનેક ફાયર એન્જિન ઘટનાસ્થળે પહોંચ્યા હતા. સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર, અકસ્માત સમયે ટ્રકમાં LPG સિલિન્ડર ભરેલી હતી.

નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી ઘટનાસ્થળે પહોંચ્યા

રાજસ્થાનના નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી ડૉ. પ્રેમચંદ બૈરવા તાત્કાલિક ઘટનાસ્થળે પહોંચ્યા અને બચાવ કામગીરીનું નિરીક્ષણ કર્યું. તેમણે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અકસ્માતમાં સંડોવાયેલા વાહનના ડ્રાઇવરની હજુ સુધી ઓળખ થઈ નથી. ટ્રકના ડ્રાઇવર અને કંડક્ટરને હોસ્પિટલમાં મોકલવામાં આવ્યા છે. આગ પર કાબુ મેળવી લેવામાં આવ્યો છે, અને વહીવટીતંત્ર પરિસ્થિતિ પર સતત નજર રાખી રહ્યું છે.

હાલમાં, કોઈ જાનહાનિના અહેવાલ નથી, પરંતુ રસ્તાની બંને બાજુ ટ્રાફિક બંધ કરી દેવામાં આવ્યો છે. ફાયર વિભાગ અને વહીવટીતંત્ર ખૂબ જ સાવધાની સાથે કામ કરી રહ્યા છે. જયપુર રેન્જ આઈજી રાહુલ પ્રકાશે જણાવ્યું હતું કે આ અકસ્માત રસ્તાની બાજુમાં આવેલા એક ખાણીપીણીના સ્થળે થયો હતો જ્યાં ઘણા ટ્રક ડ્રાઈવરો રોકાય છે.

