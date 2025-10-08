જયપુર-અજમેર હાઇવે પર ગેસ સિલિન્ડર ભરેલી ટ્રકમાં વિસ્ફોટ

રાજસ્થાનના જયપુર-અજમેર હાઇવે પર મંગળવારે મોડી રાત્રે એક મોટો અકસ્માત થયો. મૌજમાબાદ વિસ્તારમાં સાવરદા કલ્વર્ટ પાસે એક વાહન ગેસ સિલિન્ડર ભરેલી ટ્રકને પાછળથી ટક્કર મારી, જેના કારણે જોરદાર વિસ્ફોટ થયો અને આગ લાગી. આગને કારણે સમગ્ર વિસ્તારમાં ગભરાટ ફેલાયો. હાઇવે પર ટ્રાફિક ઠપ્પ થઈ ગયો હતો, અને અનેક ફાયર એન્જિન ઘટનાસ્થળે પહોંચ્યા હતા. સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર, અકસ્માત સમયે ટ્રકમાં LPG સિલિન્ડર ભરેલી હતી.

🚨🇮🇳 Breaking: A horrifying accident has been reported on the Jaipur–Ajmer highway.

A truck loaded with gas cylinders overturned, triggering a massive explosion and raging fire. The blaze engulfed the truck as well as several vehicles nearby.

Prayers to God for the safety of… pic.twitter.com/rDCxkFmZ3S

