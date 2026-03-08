ભારતની શાનદાર જીત, PM મોદી, અમિત શાહે પાઠવ્યા અભિનંદન

ભારતીય ક્રિકેટ માટે રવિવારનો દિવસ ઐતિહાસિક બની ગયો જ્યારે ભારતે શાનદાર પ્રદર્શન સાથે ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026નો ખિતાબ જીત્યો. આ જીત સાથે ભારતે ત્રીજી વખત ટી20 વર્લ્ડ કપ જીતવાનો ગૌરવ મેળવ્યું. અમદાવાદના પ્રખ્યાત Narendra Modi Stadiumમાં રમાયેલ ફાઇનલ મુકાબલામાં ભારતે ન્યુઝીલેન્ડને એકતરફી રીતે પરાજિત કરીને વિશ્વ ક્રિકેટમાં ફરી એકવાર પોતાનું દબદબો સાબિત કર્યો. ભારતની આ ઐતિહાસિક જીત બાદ દેશભરમાં ખુશીની લહેર ફેલાઈ ગઈ. ક્રિકેટપ્રેમીઓ રસ્તાઓ પર ઉતરી આવ્યા અને ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાની જીતની ઉજવણી શરૂ કરી. સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર પણ ભારતીય ટીમના ખેલાડીઓ માટે અભિનંદન સંદેશાઓની ભરમાર જોવા મળી.

 

ભારતના વડાપ્રધાન Narendra Modiએ પણ ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાની આ ઐતિહાસિક જીત પર અભિનંદન પાઠવ્યા. તેમણે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પ્લેટફોર્મ X પર પોસ્ટ શેર કરીને ટીમના ખેલાડીઓની પ્રશંસા કરી. વડાપ્રધાને લખ્યું કે ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાએ દેશને ગર્વનો અહેસાસ કરાવ્યો છે અને ખેલાડીઓએ પોતાની પ્રતિભા અને મહેનતથી ઇતિહાસ રચ્યો છે.

આ જીત પર દેશના ગૃહમંત્રી Amit Shahએ પણ ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાને અભિનંદન પાઠવ્યા. તેમણે જણાવ્યું કે ભારતીય ખેલાડીઓએ અસાધારણ રમત બતાવી અને સમગ્ર દેશને ગર્વ અનુભવાવ્યો. તેમની આ સિદ્ધિ યુવા ખેલાડીઓ માટે પ્રેરણાસ્ત્રોત બની રહેશે.

દેશની રાષ્ટ્રપતિ Droupadi Murmuએ પણ ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાને અભિનંદન આપતાં કહ્યું કે આ જીત માત્ર રમતની જીત નથી પરંતુ સમગ્ર દેશ માટે ગૌરવનો ક્ષણ છે. તેમણે જણાવ્યું કે ભારતીય ટીમે એકતા, સંકલ્પ અને પ્રતિભાનું ઉત્તમ ઉદાહરણ રજૂ કર્યું છે.

