ભારતની શાનદાર જીત, PM મોદી, અમિત શાહે પાઠવ્યા અભિનંદન

ભારતીય ક્રિકેટ માટે રવિવારનો દિવસ ઐતિહાસિક બની ગયો જ્યારે ભારતે શાનદાર પ્રદર્શન સાથે ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026નો ખિતાબ જીત્યો. આ જીત સાથે ભારતે ત્રીજી વખત ટી20 વર્લ્ડ કપ જીતવાનો ગૌરવ મેળવ્યું. અમદાવાદના પ્રખ્યાત Narendra Modi Stadiumમાં રમાયેલ ફાઇનલ મુકાબલામાં ભારતે ન્યુઝીલેન્ડને એકતરફી રીતે પરાજિત કરીને વિશ્વ ક્રિકેટમાં ફરી એકવાર પોતાનું દબદબો સાબિત કર્યો. ભારતની આ ઐતિહાસિક જીત બાદ દેશભરમાં ખુશીની લહેર ફેલાઈ ગઈ. ક્રિકેટપ્રેમીઓ રસ્તાઓ પર ઉતરી આવ્યા અને ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાની જીતની ઉજવણી શરૂ કરી. સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર પણ ભારતીય ટીમના ખેલાડીઓ માટે અભિનંદન સંદેશાઓની ભરમાર જોવા મળી.
Champions!
Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup!
This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament.
This victory has filled every Indian heart with…
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2026
ભારતના વડાપ્રધાન Narendra Modiએ પણ ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાની આ ઐતિહાસિક જીત પર અભિનંદન પાઠવ્યા. તેમણે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પ્લેટફોર્મ X પર પોસ્ટ શેર કરીને ટીમના ખેલાડીઓની પ્રશંસા કરી. વડાપ્રધાને લખ્યું કે ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાએ દેશને ગર્વનો અહેસાસ કરાવ્યો છે અને ખેલાડીઓએ પોતાની પ્રતિભા અને મહેનતથી ઇતિહાસ રચ્યો છે.
What a victory…!!
Hats-off to World Champion #TeamIndia.
Your exceptional performance throughout the tournament and the vigorous display of mettle has brought glory and pride for the nation.
Congratulations to the entire team for making every Indian proud.#T20WorldCup #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/vwsL8cTDNx
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 8, 2026
આ જીત પર દેશના ગૃહમંત્રી Amit Shahએ પણ ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાને અભિનંદન પાઠવ્યા. તેમણે જણાવ્યું કે ભારતીય ખેલાડીઓએ અસાધારણ રમત બતાવી અને સમગ્ર દેશને ગર્વ અનુભવાવ્યો. તેમની આ સિદ્ધિ યુવા ખેલાડીઓ માટે પ્રેરણાસ્ત્રોત બની રહેશે.
Heartiest congratulations to Team India which scaled several peaks of history by winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup emphatically. India has the proud distinction of being the only country to win the cup three times. It is also the only team to win the cup twice in a row. This…
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2026
દેશની રાષ્ટ્રપતિ Droupadi Murmuએ પણ ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાને અભિનંદન આપતાં કહ્યું કે આ જીત માત્ર રમતની જીત નથી પરંતુ સમગ્ર દેશ માટે ગૌરવનો ક્ષણ છે. તેમણે જણાવ્યું કે ભારતીય ટીમે એકતા, સંકલ્પ અને પ્રતિભાનું ઉત્તમ ઉદાહરણ રજૂ કર્યું છે.