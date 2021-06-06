ભારતીય લશ્કરના જવાનોએ માઉન્ટ એવરેસ્ટ સર કર્યું







































ભારતીય લશ્કરની મહાડ રેજિમેન્ટના ભૂતપૂર્વ કર્નલ અને ઉત્તરાખંડના ઉત્તરકાશીસ્થિત નેહરુ ઈન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટ ઓફ માઉન્ટેનિયરિંગ (NIM)ના પ્રિન્સીપાલ કર્નલ અમિત બિશ્ટ અને જમ્મુ અને કશ્મીરના પહલગામની જવાહર ઈન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટ ઓફ માઉન્ટેનિયરિંગ (JIM)ના પ્રિન્સીપાલ કર્નલ આઈ.એસ. થાપાની આગેવાની હેઠળ 6-સભ્યોની ટૂકડીએ માઉન્ટ એવરેસ્ટ શિખર સર કરવાની સિદ્ધિ હાંસલ કરી છે. આ જવાનોએ ગઈ 1 જૂને સવારે 6.20 વાગ્યે નેપાળસ્થિત વિશ્વના સૌથી ઊંચા શિખર માઉન્ટ એવરેસ્ટને સફળતાપૂર્વક સર કર્યું હતું. આ ટૂકડીના અન્ય સભ્યો છેઃ હવાલદાર અનિલ (એનઆઈએમ), હવાલદાર ઈકબાલ ખાન, હવાલદાર ચંદર નેગી (જેઆઈએમ) અને મેહફૂઝ ઈલાહી (જેઆઈએમ).

ભારતીય લશ્કર દ્વારા સંચાલિત બંને પર્વતારોહણ પ્રશિક્ષણ સંસ્થાના જવાનોનું એવરેસ્ટ સર કરવાનું મિશન ખરાબ હવામાનને કારણે 10-દિવસ લંબાઈ ગયું હતું. આ સિદ્ધિ હાંસલ કરવા બદલ જવાનોને કેન્દ્રના પર્યાવરણ, માહિતી-પ્રસારણ પ્રધાન પ્રકાશ જાવડેકરે અભિનંદન આપ્યા છે.

