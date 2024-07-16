Advantages of Online Meetings

Online meetings let you join a meeting of clients from anywhere, whether you’re at home, in a cafe or on the road. It’s a huge benefit for many of us who choose to work remotely, and it allows for greater inclusion in the workplace. It also means that employees who aren’t able to travel due to health or childcare issues can still take part in meetings.

Virtual meetings offer the benefit of starting and ending on time. The agenda is often circulated in advance, and attendees get an opportunity to read the agenda prior to meeting. This can result in shorter meetings and more productive discussions. This also reduces distractions such as table talk and interruptions. Utilizing tools such as audio and video conferencing software, wireless technology or conference call apps can help to reduce the technical difficulties that can be encountered during online meetings.

However, it is important to note that face-to meeting face-to-face can be beneficial for certain topics. This is especially appropriate for issues that require the interpretation of body language, tone and pauses. These cues are difficult to detect in virtual meetings. For more in-depth training or demonstrations, an in-person setting is usually more effective. Online meetings are typically the best option for topics which do not require a lot interaction.

