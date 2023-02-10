PM મોદીએ ગ્લોબલ ઈન્વેસ્ટર્સ સમિટમાં કહ્યું, ‘માત્ર 5 વર્ષમાં યુપીની ઓળખ બદલાઈ ગઈ’







































વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ શુક્રવારે ઉત્તર પ્રદેશ ગ્લોબલ સમિટ 2023નું ઉદ્ઘાટન કર્યું. આ માટે તેણે ગ્લોબલ ટ્રેડ શો અને ઇન્વેસ્ટ યુપી 2.0 શરૂ કર્યું. આ દરમિયાન ત્યાં આવેલા લોકોને સંબોધિત કરતા પીએમે કહ્યું કે આજે દેશમાં કાયદો અને વ્યવસ્થા માટે જાણીતા પીએમ મોદીએ કહ્યું, આ સમિટમાં દરેકનું સ્વાગત છે. હું મારી જવાબદારી નિભાવવા આ સમિટનો ભાગ બન્યો છું. યુપીની ધરતી તેના સાંસ્કૃતિક વૈભવ માટે જાણીતી છે, તેથી જ મને યુપી પ્રત્યે વિશેષ લગાવ છે.

‘ભારત વિશ્વમાં સૌથી ઝડપથી વિકસતું અર્થતંત્ર છે’

પીએમ મોદીએ કહ્યું કે ભારત વિશ્વમાં સૌથી ઝડપથી વિકસતી અર્થવ્યવસ્થા છે. વિશ્વનો દરેક વિશ્વસનીય અવાજ માને છે કે ભારતની અર્થવ્યવસ્થા ઝડપથી આગળ વધતી રહેશે. તેની પાછળનું સૌથી મોટું કારણ ભારતીયોનો વધતો આત્મવિશ્વાસ છે. આજે ભારતનો દરેક નાગરિક વધુને વધુ વિકાસ જોવા માંગે છે, તે હવે ભારતને શક્ય તેટલી વહેલી તકે વિકાસ થતો જોવા માંગે છે.

‘પરિવર્તનથી યુપીમાં બિઝનેસ કરવામાં સરળતા આવી’

વડાપ્રધાન મોદીએ કહ્યું કે, આ લોકોની આશાઓ વિકાસના કામોમાં ઝડપ લાવી રહી છે. ખૂબ જ ટૂંક સમયમાં યુપી દેશના એક માત્ર એવા રાજ્ય તરીકે ઓળખાશે કે જ્યાં 5 આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય એરપોર્ટ છે. ઈન્ફ્રાસ્ટ્રક્ચરની સાથે, યુપીમાં બિઝનેસ કરવાની સરળતાને લઈને સરકારી વિચાર અને અભિગમમાં નોંધપાત્ર ફેરફાર થયો છે.

‘થોડા વર્ષો પહેલા યુપી એક બિમાર રાજ્ય હતું’

આજે યુપી આશા અને આશા બની ગયું છે. એક સમયે યુપીને બિમારુ રાજ્ય કહેવામાં આવતું હતું, બધાએ યુપીમાંથી આશા છોડી દીધી હતી, પરંતુ છેલ્લા 5-6 વર્ષમાં યુપીએ પોતાની નવી ઓળખ ઊભી કરી છે. હવે યુપી તેના સુશાસન માટે ઓળખાય છે.

[ અમને ફોલો કરો:    Facebook   | Twitter   | Instagram  | Telegram 

તમારા મોબાઇલમાં 9820649692 આ નંબર Chitralekha નામે સેવ કરી અમને વ્હોટસએપ પર તમારું નામ અને ઈ-મેઈલ લખીને મોકલો અને તમને મનગમતી વાંચન સામગ્રી મેળવો .]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR