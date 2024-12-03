What is a Board Portal?

A board portal is specialized governance software that safely and securely delivers digital board packs to directors as well as their organization’s secretariat. Streamlined and automated, they enable better collaboration, facilitate enhanced discussions and decision-making and assist all stakeholders get on board with the strategic direction of the business.

They also save time and resources by cutting down on printing, couriering, email, and the cost of preparing meetings. Board members can access the board’s documents and communicate with each other via an encrypted, in-app messaging system, even when they’re not in the office. They can prepare for meetings online, sign documents online, and within the app and use the video conferencing integration to participate in virtual meetings when they’re unable to attend in person.

What to look for when selecting a board portal



Ask prospective vendors to post demonstrations, and detailed, comprehensive troubleshooting articles, on their website. You should receive an accurate quote that includes both the initial and ongoing costs. Pricing models can vary and may be determined by a flat fee, per feature or by the number of users. Therefore, it’s important to compare them.

Security is the main requirement for a top-quality board portal. It should be able to secure all data that is in transit and at rest, and allow for strict control of access and authentication rights. Additionally it should have plans for disaster recovery with an uptime guarantee. Additionally, it should regularly undergo external audits to ensure availability, security integrity, privacy and security.

