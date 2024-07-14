ટ્રમ્પ પર હુમલો કરતા પહેલા શૂટરે જાહેર કર્યો હતો વીડિયો

ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ પર ચૂંટણી રેલી દરમિયાન હુમલો કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો, જેમાં તેમને કાનમાં ગોળી વાગી હતી. જોકે તે અત્યારે સુરક્ષિત છે, પરંતુ તેને હોસ્પિટલમાંથી રજા આપવામાં આવી છે. ટ્રમ્પ પર હુમલો કરનાર વ્યક્તિએ ફાયરિંગ પહેલા એક વીડિયો જાહેર કર્યો હતો, વીડિયોમાં તેણે કહ્યું હતું કે તે ટ્રમ્પને નફરત કરે છે. હુમલાખોરે વીડિયોમાં એમ પણ કહ્યું કે તે રિપબ્લિકનને પણ નફરત કરે છે. હુમલો કરનાર વ્યક્તિની ઓળખ થોમસ મેથ્યુ તરીકે થઈ છે.

 

