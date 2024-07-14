ટ્રમ્પ પર હુમલો કરતા પહેલા શૂટરે જાહેર કર્યો હતો વીડિયો

ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ પર ચૂંટણી રેલી દરમિયાન હુમલો કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો, જેમાં તેમને કાનમાં ગોળી વાગી હતી. જોકે તે અત્યારે સુરક્ષિત છે, પરંતુ તેને હોસ્પિટલમાંથી રજા આપવામાં આવી છે. ટ્રમ્પ પર હુમલો કરનાર વ્યક્તિએ ફાયરિંગ પહેલા એક વીડિયો જાહેર કર્યો હતો, વીડિયોમાં તેણે કહ્યું હતું કે તે ટ્રમ્પને નફરત કરે છે. હુમલાખોરે વીડિયોમાં એમ પણ કહ્યું કે તે રિપબ્લિકનને પણ નફરત કરે છે. હુમલો કરનાર વ્યક્તિની ઓળખ થોમસ મેથ્યુ તરીકે થઈ છે.

How can it be that the authorities neutralized “the wrong guy”, is this brute, Thomas Mathew Crooks insane before carrying out this murderous attack on the US President?

Trump’s enemies, those with TDS, satanists, Democrat-Deep-State have been planning this for years, they missed pic.twitter.com/uRmV01k2J2

— Ndu Bulu Abani (@bulu_Abani) July 14, 2024