કોણ હશે વિપક્ષનો ચહેરો? કોંગ્રેસ અધ્યક્ષ મલ્લિકાર્જુન ખડગેએ આ જવાબ આપ્યો







































લોકસભા ચૂંટણી-2024 પહેલા બેંગલુરુમાં ભાજપ વિરુદ્ધ વિરોધ પક્ષોની બે દિવસીય મોટી બેઠક સમાપ્ત થઈ ગઈ છે. બેઠક બાદ કોંગ્રેસના રાષ્ટ્રીય અધ્યક્ષ મલ્લિકાર્જુન ખડગેએ પ્રેસ કોન્ફરન્સમાં જણાવ્યું કે વિરોધ પક્ષોની આગામી બેઠક મુંબઈમાં યોજાશે. તેમણે કહ્યું કે વિપક્ષી પાર્ટીઓ વચ્ચે પરસ્પર સંકલન માટે 11 સભ્યોની કમિટી બનાવવામાં આવશે. ભાજપ પર નિશાન સાધતા ખડગેએ કહ્યું કે ભાજપ સરકાર લોકતંત્ર અને બંધારણને નષ્ટ કરવા માંગે છે. તે વિરોધ પક્ષો સામે સ્વાયત્ત સંસ્થાઓ અને તપાસ એજન્સીઓનો દુરુપયોગ કરી રહી છે.

જ્યારે તેમને પૂછવામાં આવ્યું કે વિપક્ષી એકતાનું નેતૃત્વ કોણ કરશે, તો ખડગેએ જવાબ આપ્યો કે મુંબઈમાં આગામી બેઠકમાં બધું નક્કી કરવામાં આવશે. આ માટે 11 સભ્યોની કમિટી બનાવવામાં આવશે.


એનડીએની બેઠક પર નિશાન 

મલ્લિકાર્જુન ખડગેએ કહ્યું, “એનડીએ 30 પાર્ટીઓ સાથે બેઠક કરી રહી છે. મેં ભારતમાં આટલા બધા પક્ષો વિશે સાંભળ્યું નથી. પહેલા તેઓએ કોઈ બેઠક યોજી ન હતી પરંતુ હવે તેઓ એક પછી એક બેઠક કરી રહ્યા છે. પીએમ મોદી હવે વિપક્ષમાં હોવાથી પાર્ટીઓ ડરી ગઈ છે. અમે લોકશાહી અને બંધારણને બચાવવા માટે અહીં એકઠા થયા છીએ.”


પીએમ મોદી પર વિપક્ષનો અવાજ દબાવવાનો આરોપ

ખડગેએ કહ્યું કે, આજે સમગ્ર મીડિયા પીએમ મોદી દ્વારા કેદ થઈ ગયું છે. તેમના નિર્દેશ વિના કંઈ પણ કામ કરતું નથી. મારી 52 વર્ષની સક્રિય રાજકીય કારકિર્દીમાં, મેં ક્યારેય એવી પ્રતિકૂળ પરિસ્થિતિ જોઈ નથી કે વિપક્ષી નેતાઓનો અવાજ દબાવવામાં આવે.

