કોણ હશે વિપક્ષનો ચહેરો? કોંગ્રેસ અધ્યક્ષ મલ્લિકાર્જુન ખડગેએ આ જવાબ આપ્યો

લોકસભા ચૂંટણી-2024 પહેલા બેંગલુરુમાં ભાજપ વિરુદ્ધ વિરોધ પક્ષોની બે દિવસીય મોટી બેઠક સમાપ્ત થઈ ગઈ છે. બેઠક બાદ કોંગ્રેસના રાષ્ટ્રીય અધ્યક્ષ મલ્લિકાર્જુન ખડગેએ પ્રેસ કોન્ફરન્સમાં જણાવ્યું કે વિરોધ પક્ષોની આગામી બેઠક મુંબઈમાં યોજાશે. તેમણે કહ્યું કે વિપક્ષી પાર્ટીઓ વચ્ચે પરસ્પર સંકલન માટે 11 સભ્યોની કમિટી બનાવવામાં આવશે. ભાજપ પર નિશાન સાધતા ખડગેએ કહ્યું કે ભાજપ સરકાર લોકતંત્ર અને બંધારણને નષ્ટ કરવા માંગે છે. તે વિરોધ પક્ષો સામે સ્વાયત્ત સંસ્થાઓ અને તપાસ એજન્સીઓનો દુરુપયોગ કરી રહી છે.

#WATCH | Today the entire media has been captured by PM Modi. No one moves without their signal. In my 52 years of active political career, I have never seen such a hostile situation that opposition leaders (voices) are being suppressed: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pic.twitter.com/Q6C9oUHvkz — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

જ્યારે તેમને પૂછવામાં આવ્યું કે વિપક્ષી એકતાનું નેતૃત્વ કોણ કરશે, તો ખડગેએ જવાબ આપ્યો કે મુંબઈમાં આગામી બેઠકમાં બધું નક્કી કરવામાં આવશે. આ માટે 11 સભ્યોની કમિટી બનાવવામાં આવશે.

#WATCH | NDA is holding a meeting with 30 parties. I have not heard about so many parties in India. Earlier they didn’t hold any meetings but now they are meeting one by one (with NDA parties) PM Modi is now afraid of opposition parties. We have gathered here to save democracy… pic.twitter.com/LGDB8wLg9v — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023



એનડીએની બેઠક પર નિશાન

મલ્લિકાર્જુન ખડગેએ કહ્યું, “એનડીએ 30 પાર્ટીઓ સાથે બેઠક કરી રહી છે. મેં ભારતમાં આટલા બધા પક્ષો વિશે સાંભળ્યું નથી. પહેલા તેઓએ કોઈ બેઠક યોજી ન હતી પરંતુ હવે તેઓ એક પછી એક બેઠક કરી રહ્યા છે. પીએમ મોદી હવે વિપક્ષમાં હોવાથી પાર્ટીઓ ડરી ગઈ છે. અમે લોકશાહી અને બંધારણને બચાવવા માટે અહીં એકઠા થયા છીએ.”

“The character of our republic is being severely assaulted in a systematic manner by the BJP. We express our grave concern over the humanitarian tragedy that has destroyed Manipur. The silence of the Prime Minister is shocking and unprecedented. We are determined to combat and… pic.twitter.com/arBP4bBAXH — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023



પીએમ મોદી પર વિપક્ષનો અવાજ દબાવવાનો આરોપ

ખડગેએ કહ્યું કે, આજે સમગ્ર મીડિયા પીએમ મોદી દ્વારા કેદ થઈ ગયું છે. તેમના નિર્દેશ વિના કંઈ પણ કામ કરતું નથી. મારી 52 વર્ષની સક્રિય રાજકીય કારકિર્દીમાં, મેં ક્યારેય એવી પ્રતિકૂળ પરિસ્થિતિ જોઈ નથી કે વિપક્ષી નેતાઓનો અવાજ દબાવવામાં આવે.