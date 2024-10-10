PM મોદીથી લઈને રાહુલ ગાંધી સુધી બધાએ રતન ટાટાને શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપી

ટાટા સન્સના ચેરમેન રતન ટાટાનું મુંબઈની બ્રીચ કેન્ડી હોસ્પિટલમાં 86 વર્ષની વયે અવસાન થયું. તેમણે ભારતની કોર્પોરેટ લેન્ડસ્કેપને બદલી નાખનાર અવિશ્વસનીય વારસો પાછળ છોડી દીધો. તેમના મૃત્યુના સમાચાર ફેલાતા ઉદ્યોગ, રાજકારણ અને રમતગમતના નેતાઓએ દેશ અને વિશ્વ પર તેમની અસાધારણ અસરની ઉજવણી કરીને શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપી.

 

પીએમ મોદીએ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પ્લેટફોર્મ X પર કહ્યું કે, રતન ટાટાજી એક સ્વપ્નદ્રષ્ટા બિઝનેસ લીડર, એક દયાળુ આત્મા અને અસાધારણ માનવી હતા. તેમણે ભારતના સૌથી જૂના અને સૌથી પ્રતિષ્ઠિત બિઝનેસ હાઉસમાંના એકને સ્થિર નેતૃત્વ પૂરું પાડ્યું. વધુમાં તેમનું યોગદાન બોર્ડરૂમથી ઘણું આગળ હતું. તેમણે તેમની નમ્રતા, દયા અને આપણા સમાજને સુધારવા માટેની અતૂટ પ્રતિબદ્ધતાને કારણે ઘણા લોકોમાં તેમનું સ્થાન મેળવ્યું.

આ અવસર પર વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીથી લઈને કેન્દ્રીય રક્ષા મંત્રી રાજનાથ સિંહ અને નીતિન ગડકરી સુધી તમામે તેમને શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપી હતી. આ સિવાય વિપક્ષી નેતા રાહુલ ગાંધીએ પણ તેમને યાદ કર્યા હતા.

રાજનાથ સિંહે શું કહ્યું?

તેમને યાદ કરતાં રક્ષા મંત્રી રાજનાથ સિંહે કહ્યું કે, રતન ટાટાના નિધનથી હું દુખી છું. તેઓ ભારતીય ઉદ્યોગના દિગ્ગજ હતા જેઓ આપણા અર્થતંત્ર, વેપાર અને ઉદ્યોગમાં તેમના નોંધપાત્ર યોગદાન માટે જાણીતા છે. તેમના પરિવાર, મિત્રો અને ચાહકો પ્રત્યે મારી ઊંડી સંવેદના. ભગવાન તેમના આત્માને શાંતિ આપે.

રાહુલ ગાંધીએ શું કહ્યું?

વિપક્ષના નેતા રાહુલ ગાંધીએ કહ્યું કે રતન ટાટા દૂરંદેશી વ્યક્તિ હતા. તેમણે બિઝનેસ અને પરોપકાર બંને પર અમીટ છાપ છોડી છે. તેમના પરિવાર અને ટાટા સમુદાય પ્રત્યે મારી સંવેદના.

