What is an Assessment Report?

An assessment report is a piece of paper that summarises the findings of an assessment. It is used to improve internal processes by highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of an organization. It is usually written by an outsider however it can be carried out internally. Assessments are usually carried out as part of training and development programs, or as part of a larger performance review.

The report of assessment should clearly describe the findings of the assessment, as well as what actions were taken in response to these findings. They should be easy to read and use an appropriate mix of text and images to convey information. They should also take the organization's design guidelines into consideration in order to ensure they are well-designed and align with the company brand.

When evaluating a program, it’s not about determining if students have met the prerequisites. It’s more about how they have developed and whether the program has helped improve student outcomes. Annual academic program assessment reporting is one method of proving this. Assessment reports show that programs are reviewing their curriculum, and demonstrating ongoing improvement and making changes in practice when the results of previous assessments are reviewed.

