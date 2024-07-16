Virtual document safe storage is the process of changing physical files into electronic documents for sharing, storing and accessing. It can reduce the space required to store physical documents and improve security by locking particular parts of a file to specific users.

Online storage systems are especially helpful for businesses that handle huge quantities of paper. Paper documents can be difficult to keep track of and secure without elaborate security systems and admin-heavy checkout procedures and are usually more vulnerable to being stolen or destroyed during a disaster like an fire. Electronic files are simpler to follow and less likely be lost. They also resist destruction better.

A virtual document is an documentum object that has components files. Component files may be stored in different formats. The logical order due diligence processes of components is determined by the virtual document author. This ordering may be different from the logical order of files in a folder based grouping like a traditional file-folder structure. If the logical order of component files changes, the entire virtual document needs to be re-ordered to reflect these changes.

While all businesses can benefit by implementing an online document storage system, businesses that are traditionally paper-based, such as accountants and law firms may notice significant improvements in productivity after implementing one. With proper safeguards in place the secure online document storage system can help keep your data safe from hackers and keep your workflows running smoothly.