The Importance of Board Room Training

Board rooms are where major decisions are made that affect everyone from the employees of the company, to investors who own the shares, and eventually the wider economy. These rooms do not have to be fancy, in fact most are simply regular conference rooms that are large enough to accommodate all the participants and come with a table big enough to accommodate the board’s documents and any other items needed during the meeting. What they require is a place in which they can engage in an open honest and honest discussion that fosters collaboration and the best decision-making.

Training in the boardroom is crucial for all board members, and also for the corporate secretary and the governance professional who help them. These courses offer the necessary knowledge and skills to be an effective board member and also examine behavioural, psychological and cultural aspects which contribute to effective boardroom dynamics and governance.

Boardroom Mastery(tm) is a highly-effective board simulation that gives participants the chance to develop their leadership abilities in a safe and challenging setting. Each participant is given one-on-one sessions with an organisational psychologist who will analyze the individual behavior patterns of each participant and assist them understand how these may impact their decision-making. Over three days, participants are part of a group that is pushed to think about realistic management and crisis scenarios.

Designed with experienced leaders in mind With experienced leaders in mind, designed with experienced leaders in mind, Boardroom Mastery is available only by invitation and is offered as a part of the NACD Accelerate program. Learn more about the program here.

