How to Create a Data Room for Investors and Due Diligence Teams

A data room is a safe virtual space in which companies can store confidential information related to high-risk business transactions. These include mergers, acquisitions, initial publicly-traded offerings (IPOs) and fundraising rounds. The data room permits authorized individuals, such as due-diligence teams and investors, to look over and evaluate sensitive documents without sharing the original documents.

Create a clear and organized folder structure in your data room. You should clearly label your documents to make it easier for others to understand and read your information. This will make it easier for potential buyers to see the necessary information they require to make an informed decision. It helps to keep your data in order and avoids any potential mistakes.

Some startups divide their investor data room into different sets of documentation in accordance with the stage they are at during the process. For example when you’re raising your first round of capital you may need to keep certain details secret until you’ve established that an investor is interested in moving forward.

While it's tempting to share as much data as you can, keep in mind that the data you provide will be used to build your narrative. The narrative you tell will vary based on the stage in which your business is located, but it should always include key factors that are driving your current success. For example, a seed-stage startup may focus on the latest market trends changes in regulation, as well as your team, while companies in the growth stage might focus on customers' references, revenue growth, and product expansions.