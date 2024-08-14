How to Craft an Effective Board Meeting Reminder

A reminder for board meetings is an important method to make sure that the participants are well-informed and ready for a planned event. It usually contains important information such as the meeting’s title date, time, and the location (or virtual platform) as well as relevant agenda items. It is also a friendly reminder to attendees to read international data systems their materials and organize their schedules. A well-crafted reminder can be sent out frequently using templates and tools to motivate participants to attend scheduled meetings and reinforce the importance of these meetings.

To create a highly effective and memorable reminder for your meeting, consider the following:



Use an encouraging tone to get recipients to respond or confirm attendance. ensure you send clear email copy that includes all relevant information. Also, be sure to include the meeting’s URL and/or the platform’s details to lessen the chance of miscommunication or oversight.

It is best to send reminders at strategic intervals, such as the first week prior to the meeting, a second reminder on the day prior to the meeting and finally one last reminder on the day before the event. This will help reduce the amount of time that is needed to plan the meeting, as well as increase the chance of an outcome that is successful.