How to Analyze and Use Project Data

Project data refers to the numbers, estimates and statistics that are collected and analysed during construction projects. These data can be used to improve project outcomes and processes. A proper management of these information can reduce risk and increase profits.

The first step in studying data for a particular project is to establish the goals and who will be using it. The next step is determining the sources of data. Then, it is crucial to validate and confirm the accuracy of the data as well as to look for any gaps or errors. Finally, the results of the analysis must be shared with stakeholders.

What is the most efficient method to organize project data?



Reports that are simple to understand and use are the most effective method to organize data. This will help you examine the data and pinpoint areas for improvement or opportunities.

There are several ways to make a document including using an Excel spreadsheet or a graphical dashboard. The most important thing to keep in mind is that the report needs to contain the information required by the project manager or stakeholders.

If the project is governed by a budget it’s beneficial to prepare an account of the projected cost vs. the actual amount to allow for adjustments. A report that shows how many hours the resources have been working is also helpful to track the availability of staff and ensuring that the project has met its commitments to schedule.

