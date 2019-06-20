ઘાયલ શિખર ધવનનો લાગણીસભર વિડિયો…

આઈસીસી ક્રિકેટ વર્લ્ડ કપ-2019ની ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા સામેની મેચ દરમિયાન ડાબા હાથના અંગૂઠામાં બોલ વાગતાં ઘાયલ થયેલો ઓપનર શિખર ધવન સ્પર્ધામાંથી આઉટ થઈ ગયો છે અને ભારત પાછો ફરશે. એણે પ્રશંસકોજોગ આ વિડિયો સોશિયલ મિડિયા પર શેર કર્યો છે જેમાં એણે પોતાની લાગણી વ્યક્ત કરી છે. વડા પ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ પણ ધવનને જલદી સાજા થઈ જવા વિશે શુભેચ્છા વ્યક્ત કરી છે.

