ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાનાં ધરખમ ચાહક ચારુલતાબેન પટેલ…

0
39

બર્મિંઘમના એજબેસ્ટનમાં 2 જુલાઈ, મંગળવારે ભારતીય ટીમ બાંગ્લાદેશને 28-રનથી હરાવવામાં સફળ થઈ. સ્ટેડિયમમાં ભારતીય પ્રશંસકો હજારોની સંખ્યામાં હાજર હતાં. એમાં એક હતાં 87-વર્ષનાં ગુજરાતી મહિલા ચારુલતા પટેલ. ભારતીય ટીમને બિરદાવતાં અને પ્લાસ્ટિકનો પાવો વગાડતાં ચારુલતાબેન એમનાં ઉત્સાહને કારણે ટીવી કેમેરામાં છવાઈ ગયાં હતાં.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR